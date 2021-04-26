Julius Randle on Saturday carried the offense, scoring 31 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as the New York Knicks won their ninth NBA straight game by routing the Toronto Raptors 120-103.
The Knicks are in the midst of their longest winning streak in eight years, since they won 13 straight in the 2012-13 NBA season.
R.J. Barrett scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and had 12 rebounds and Derrick Rose chipped in with 19 points for the Knicks, who also won their seventh consecutive home game.
Photo: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
“We’re peaking, but we can still get a lot better,” Randle said. “Obviously offensively we’re playing well, but defensively for a full 48 minutes I feel like we can be a lot better.”
New York shot 56 percent from the floor and made 16 shots from beyond the arc in front of the COVID-19-pandemic-limited crowd of 1,900 at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks improved to 34-27 on the season and are six and a half games behind the first place Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference. The 12th place Raptors dropped to 25-35.
Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby scored 27 apiece for Toronto, who saw a four-game winning streak halted. Pascal Siakam poured in 26 points, and VanVleet added 11 assists for the Raptors, who shot 43.4 percent from the floor.
In other games on Saturday, it was:
‧ Bucks 132, 76ers 94
‧ Pacers 115, Pistons 109
‧ Spurs 110, Pelicans 108
‧ Heat 106, Bulls 101
‧ Mavericks 108, Lakers 93
‧ Timberwolves 101, Jazz 96
‧ Nuggets 129, Rockets 116
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
‘CYNICAL PROJECT’: La Liga president Javier Tebas compared the 12 clubs to drunks leaving a bar at 5am ‘intoxicated with selfishness and a lack of solidarity’ Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs yesterday announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League (ESL) in a potentially seismic shift in the way soccer is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism. Six English Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to create a “new midweek competition,” but would continue to “compete in their respective national leagues.” It said it hoped the inaugural edition would start “as soon as practicable.” Three more
Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday said that he had a little extra motivation to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title against Andrey Rublev, as he was keen to join his mother on the honor roll at the Monte-Carlo Country Club. Tsitsipas had lost both his previous Masters finals, but defeated Russian Rublev 6-3, 6-3 to win the title without dropping a set at the clay-court tournament. The 22-year-old told reporters he was six when he visited the club for the first time with his mother, Julia Salnikova, who won a junior title at the same venue in 1981. His mother also played in