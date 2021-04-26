Henderson wins LA Open as Hsu, Cheng share 42nd

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Brooke Henderson on Saturday fired a four-under-par 67 to win the LPGA Los Angeles Open on, erasing a four-stroke deficit to edge Jessica Korda by one shot, while Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia and Hsu Wei-ling for 42nd.

Canada’s Henderson, 23 and ranked sixth in the world, finished with a 16-under par total of 268 to claim her 10th LPGA title and her first since the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

“I felt like I was playing really great golf,” Henderson said. “It just wasn’t my time. It’s nice to get the win and get some confidence back.”

Wyndham Clark plays barefoot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Six birdies, including a chip-in at the par-three 12th propelled her past overnight leader Korda and world No. 1 Ko Jin-young, who played alongside Henderson in the final group at Wilshire Country Club.

Hsu shot a three-under 68 in the fourth to leave her even for the completion. The 26-year-old world No. 109 overcame bogeys on sixth and 14th holes with birdies on the fifth, ninth, 10th, 15th and 16th.

Cheng, who was only one-over par headed into the round, shot a one-under 70 to tie with her compatriot and six others.

Additional reporting by staff writer.

ZURICH CLASSIC

Reuters

American Wyndham Clark on Saturday earned bragging rights as he risked a possible alligator encounter to secure a shot at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

Playing alongside South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen in the two-man team event, the 27-year-old removed his shoes and pulled up his trousers on the par-four 16 to salvage his ball from the bank of a lake where television pundits confirmed two alligators had been spotted during the third round alone.

“The first thing that went through my mind was snakes because I had to take my shoes off,” Clark told reporters at TPC Louisiana after the round.

“Then I was like, well, there’s alligators all over this golf course right now ... it’s also one of the ponds where there’s big ones. I definitely thought about it,” he said.

Despite the looming threat, Clark managed to shoot the ball out of the swamp and land it just a little over 14 feet from the hole, walking out of the water speckled with mud, before making par.

“I got in quick, and within probably 15 seconds of being in there I pulled the trigger just in case because I knew my partner was going to make par, and then I pulled off a great shot,” he added.

The pair carded a nine-under-par 63 in the four-ball round three to rocket up the leaderboard, four strokes behind Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel of South Africa.