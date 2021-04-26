Brooke Henderson on Saturday fired a four-under-par 67 to win the LPGA Los Angeles Open on, erasing a four-stroke deficit to edge Jessica Korda by one shot, while Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia and Hsu Wei-ling for 42nd.
Canada’s Henderson, 23 and ranked sixth in the world, finished with a 16-under par total of 268 to claim her 10th LPGA title and her first since the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.
“I felt like I was playing really great golf,” Henderson said. “It just wasn’t my time. It’s nice to get the win and get some confidence back.”
Photo: AFP
Six birdies, including a chip-in at the par-three 12th propelled her past overnight leader Korda and world No. 1 Ko Jin-young, who played alongside Henderson in the final group at Wilshire Country Club.
Hsu shot a three-under 68 in the fourth to leave her even for the completion. The 26-year-old world No. 109 overcame bogeys on sixth and 14th holes with birdies on the fifth, ninth, 10th, 15th and 16th.
Cheng, who was only one-over par headed into the round, shot a one-under 70 to tie with her compatriot and six others.
Additional reporting by staff writer.
ZURICH CLASSIC
Reuters
American Wyndham Clark on Saturday earned bragging rights as he risked a possible alligator encounter to secure a shot at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
Playing alongside South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen in the two-man team event, the 27-year-old removed his shoes and pulled up his trousers on the par-four 16 to salvage his ball from the bank of a lake where television pundits confirmed two alligators had been spotted during the third round alone.
“The first thing that went through my mind was snakes because I had to take my shoes off,” Clark told reporters at TPC Louisiana after the round.
“Then I was like, well, there’s alligators all over this golf course right now ... it’s also one of the ponds where there’s big ones. I definitely thought about it,” he said.
Despite the looming threat, Clark managed to shoot the ball out of the swamp and land it just a little over 14 feet from the hole, walking out of the water speckled with mud, before making par.
“I got in quick, and within probably 15 seconds of being in there I pulled the trigger just in case because I knew my partner was going to make par, and then I pulled off a great shot,” he added.
The pair carded a nine-under-par 63 in the four-ball round three to rocket up the leaderboard, four strokes behind Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel of South Africa.
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
‘CYNICAL PROJECT’: La Liga president Javier Tebas compared the 12 clubs to drunks leaving a bar at 5am ‘intoxicated with selfishness and a lack of solidarity’ Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs yesterday announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League (ESL) in a potentially seismic shift in the way soccer is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism. Six English Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to create a “new midweek competition,” but would continue to “compete in their respective national leagues.” It said it hoped the inaugural edition would start “as soon as practicable.” Three more
Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday said that he had a little extra motivation to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title against Andrey Rublev, as he was keen to join his mother on the honor roll at the Monte-Carlo Country Club. Tsitsipas had lost both his previous Masters finals, but defeated Russian Rublev 6-3, 6-3 to win the title without dropping a set at the clay-court tournament. The 22-year-old told reporters he was six when he visited the club for the first time with his mother, Julia Salnikova, who won a junior title at the same venue in 1981. His mother also played in