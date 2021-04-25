SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





CRICKET

Run-fest maintained

Sri Lanka yesterday continued the run-fest in the first Test in Kandy, but were still behind on the first innings, despite a double-century partnership. Sri Lanka had lost no wickets on day 4 when bad light ended play early, with opener and captain Dimuth Karunaratne on 234 and Dhananjaya de Silva on 154. Their partnership of 322 had taken the hosts to 512-3, still 29 runs behind Bangladesh’s 541-7 declared in the first innings. With a day to go, a draw seems inevitable.

RALLY

Three die in Targa

Three competitors have died in crashes over the past 24 hours in the Targa Tasmania rally, including two yesterday in an accident southwest of the state capital, Hobart. Yesterday’s crash occurred on the Cygnet stage of the 2,000km race. “This has been a devastating few days,” Targa Australia chief executive Mark Perry said in a statement. “We feel greatly for the family and friends who have lost those so precious to them.” The identities of the driver and codriver were not immediately released. On Friday, New South Wales driver Shane Navin died in a crash on the Lyell Highway on the second-to-last day of the rally. Navin, 68, was killed after his red 1979 Mazda RX-7 rolled. His codriver, Glenn Evans, was uninjured, a statement from race organizers said.

SOCCER

Giggs charged with assault

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women, with soccer heads on Friday confirming that he would not be in charge of the national side for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament. A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service in England and Wales said that the former Manchester United winger would appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday next week. “We have authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behavior which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” the service said in a statement. “A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorized,” it added. Greater Manchester Police said that Giggs was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm against a woman in her 30s and the common assault of a woman in her 20s. Both assault charges relate to an incident on Nov. 1 last year, which is understood to have happened at Giggs’ home. Giggs, 47, has been released on bail ahead of the court appearance. The Football Association of Wales issued a statement saying that caretaker boss Robert Page, who has overseen matches since November last year, would remain in charge for Euro 2020.

FORMULA ONE

GP at Suzuka extended

The Japanese Grand Prix will remain at the Suzuka circuit for three more years until 2024, the race promoters and F1 heads announced yesterday. “This contract extension, the result of the fruitful relationship between Formula 1 and Mobilityland [the circuit owners], is part of the long-term strategic commitment to develop the sport in Asia,” a Formula 1 statement said. The figure-of-eight Suzuka circuit, which is to celebrate its 60th anniversary next year, has hosted 31 Grand Prix since 1987, with the drivers’ world title being decided there on 11 occasions.

TENNIS

France reprimands Paire

Benoit Paire has been barred from representing France at this year’s Tokyo Olympics following repeated instances of “deeply inappropriate behavior” in the past few weeks, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said. World No. 35 Paire crashed out of last month’s Argentina Open after tanking his final service game and being docked a point for spitting on the court in a defeat by Francisco Cerundolo. The federation said it had decided to exclude Paire from possible selection for the Olympics on the proposal of technical director Nicolas Escude in consultation with Davis Cup skipper Sebastien Grosjean. “His deeply inappropriate behavior since the start of the year seriously undermines the values of sport, the image of tennis and is totally incompatible with the Olympic spirit,” FFT president Gilles Moretton said in a statement.

OLYMPICS

IOC protest ruling draws ire

EU Athletes on Friday expressed deep concern about the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to maintain a ban on competitors’ protests at the Tokyo Olympics, saying it undermined their human rights. The IOC on Wednesday said it was retaining its Rule 50, which forbids any kind of “demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda” in venues and other Olympic areas, after an almost year-long review that included consultation with more than 3,500 athletes. EU Athletes — a multi-sport federation of athlete and player associations — said that consultation excluded thousands of athletes. “We are deeply concerned by the decision taken by the IOC and believe that the consultation process and the Rule 50 itself are not compatible with the human rights of athletes,” EU Athletes said. “Regardless of numerous issues related to the methodology of the IOC AC [Athletes’ Commission] consultation, there is no survey that could change the fact that freedom of speech and expression are universally recognized human rights that athletes enjoy.”

GYMNASTICS

Biles drops Nike

Five-time Olympic champion Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, on Friday announced that she is leaving Nike for a new deal with apparel manufacturer Athleta. “I’m so excited for my new @athleta partnership!! Let’s do this!!” Biles wrote on Twitter confirming the deal with the Gap Inc-owned women’s activewear brand. Athleta signed US sprint star Allyson Felix in 2019 and Biles said she was looking forward to a partnership that emphasized the ability to empower girls and women. “I’m so excited,” Biles told US broadcaster NBC. “I’ll have my own activewear line to inspire girls.” Biles won all-around, team, vault, floor exercise and balance beam gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart. She is next month to compete for the first time since 2019.

FOOTBALL

Steelers’ Layne arrested

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was on Friday arrested in Ohio after police said they found a loaded gun in his vehicle during an early morning traffic stop. Layne, 23, was arrested on a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Willoughby Hills police said. They stopped Layne at about 1:20am for speeding, police said. A records check showed he was driving with a suspended license and had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for a traffic violation in another jurisdiction, police said.