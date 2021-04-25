Twins add Sano to injured list, call up Taiwan’s Lin

AP, MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota





The sputtering Minnesota Twins shelved another regular on Friday, placing first baseman Miguel Sano on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Sano is batting .111 with two home runs and 20 strikeouts in 45 at-bats. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right fielder Max Kepler and left fielder Kyle Garlick are three of the five players on Minnesota’s COVID-19 injured list.

Infielder Travis Blankenhorn and catcher Tomas Telis were also returned to the team’s alternate training site, while outfielders Lin Tzu-wei and Alex Kirilloff and infielder Nick Gordon were promoted to fill the open roster spots.

The Minnesota Twins’ Lin Tzu-wei, of Taiwan, runs to first after hitting a single in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 13 in Port Charlotte, Florida. Photo: AP

Lin, 27, signed with the organization before this season. He batted .223 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 101 games for the Red Sox from 2017 to last year. The Kaohsiung native would be the first Taiwan-born player in Twins history.

Kirilloff, one of baseball’s top prospects who made his debut in the playoffs last year, can also play first base.

Gordon was another one of the club’s past first-round draft picks, going fifth overall in 2014 ahead of Aaron Nola, Michael Conforto and Trea Turner. The son of former major league pitcher Tom Gordon, he has yet to appear in the major leagues.

His rise through the system hit some snags, starting in 2018 when he was diagnosed with gastritis, or stomach inflammation. Other injuries came in 2019. Then he caught COVID-19 last year, right before teams reconvened for summer camp following the pandemic pause.

The call from Triple-A manager and alternate training site supervisor Toby Gardenhire took Gordon by surprise, as he walked with his sister to Target to buy groceries.

“He was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got something important to tell you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, man. I hope I didn’t do anything wrong.’ He was just like, ‘No, you’re going to the big leagues,’” Gordon said. “It was crazy. I needed a moment. It was just a lot of feelings, just knowing that I’ve been through a lot,” he said.

