Jessica Korda clings to one-shot lead in LA

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Jessica Korda on Friday birdied three of her last four holes to keep her nose in front at the LPGA Los Angeles open, where she led world No. 1 Ko Jin-young by one stroke after three rounds, while Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia and Hsu Wei-ling held on into the fourth.

Korda fired a three-under par 68 at Wilshire Country Club for a 54-hole total of 16-under par 197.

“I’m just trying to be patient,” Korda said. “It’s tough. It’s tough to win out here. Still have 18 holes left and I just want to give myself an opportunity to win.”

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling hits from the third fairway during the third round of the LPGA’s Hugel-Air Premia LA Open tournament at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. Photo: AP

Cheng had a one-over-par 72 to place tied at 49th. Birdies on the second, fifth and 15th holes were countered by bogeys on the 11th and 17th, as well as a double-bogey on the fourth.

The 23-year-old world No. 276 had played a one-over 72 in the first round and a one-under 70 on the second.

Hsu, who is ranked 109th in the world, was tied at 64th place with a one-over 72.

The 26-year-old’s birdies on the second and 12th holes were undone by a double-bogey on the eighth and a bogey on the ninth.

She was similarly one-over in the first and second rounds, leaving her with a three-over 216 heading into the fourth round.

At the PGA Tour Zurich Classic in New Orleans, Taiwan’s C.T. Pan and China’s Zhang Xinjun were cut in the second-round fouresomes, led by Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura alongside Cameron Champ and Tony Finau.

Pan and Zhang had birdies on the fourth, fifth, 11th and 17th holes, with bogeys on one, 10 and 15, leaving them with a one-under-par 71 for the round, which was not good enough to keep them in the running.

Additional reporting by staff writer