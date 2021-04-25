The Melbourne Rebels yesterday inflicted an unwanted record on the hapless New South Wales Waratahs with a 36-25 victory to end their Super Rugby AU season in style.
The visitors ran in four-to-three tries at Bankwest Stadium to ensure the Waratahs finished with the ignominy of their first ever winless campaign in a contest that was essentially a dead rubber.
The Rebels’ finals dream ended on Friday when the Western Force sealed third spot on the five-team ladder and booked a qualifying final clash with ACT Brumbies after a dramatic 30-27 victory over league leaders Queensland Reds.
The winners are to play the Reds in the grand final in Brisbane. Fourth-placed Rebels would rue a 16-15 home defeat to the Force in round 8, but savored their third victory of the season.
“It was an odd preparation, but we showed ticker and resilience,” Rebels stand-in captain Matt Toomua said. “We have to figure out why we’re not in finals and have some honest conversations.”
Having become the fifth team in the competition’s history to go through a season winless, the Waratahs would ponder how things went so awry.
“We attacked really well for large periods of the game, but discipline has been an issue for us,” Waratahs captain Jake Gordon said. “It’s been a tough year, but we feel like in the last three weeks we have made improvements.”
An inability to score tries ultimately proved costly for the Rebels this season, who were highly competitive, but narrowly fell short in numerous games.
With the pressure eased, the Rebels came out aggressively and scored a try in the opening minute when Stacey Ili crossed over.
The Rebels’ cavalier style was further rewarded when Michael Wells scythed through the lax Waratahs defense for a try.
Their momentum was halted when Isi Naisarani received a red card for a high hit on Max Douglas.
The Waratahs, who have been far more competitive since the firing of coach Rob Penney, capitalized on the Rebels being shorthanded for 20 minutes with tries to Mark Nawaqanitawase and Jake Maddocks.
Leading by just three points at halftime, the Rebels rediscovered their spark with Robert Leota driving through for a try in the 43rd minute and forced their ill-disciplined opponents into errors.
They resisted a late rally from the desperate Waratahs, who lost their eighth straight game.
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
TEAM ‘RESET’: Although it remains to be seen if Messi’s seventh Copa del Rey will be his last with Barca, the win has helped the team find its footing amid uncertainty Lionel Messi on Saturday scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks. The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best. It remains to be seen if his seventh Copa del Rey triumph is the last trophy Messi lifts in Barcelona colors, but if this was to be a final flourish, the 33-year-old crafted a fitting farewell. “It’s very
‘CYNICAL PROJECT’: La Liga president Javier Tebas compared the 12 clubs to drunks leaving a bar at 5am ‘intoxicated with selfishness and a lack of solidarity’ Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs yesterday announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League (ESL) in a potentially seismic shift in the way soccer is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism. Six English Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to create a “new midweek competition,” but would continue to “compete in their respective national leagues.” It said it hoped the inaugural edition would start “as soon as practicable.” Three more