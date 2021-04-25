Rebels end season in style in beating winless Waratahs

AFP, SYDNEY





The Melbourne Rebels yesterday inflicted an unwanted record on the hapless New South Wales Waratahs with a 36-25 victory to end their Super Rugby AU season in style.

The visitors ran in four-to-three tries at Bankwest Stadium to ensure the Waratahs finished with the ignominy of their first ever winless campaign in a contest that was essentially a dead rubber.

The Rebels’ finals dream ended on Friday when the Western Force sealed third spot on the five-team ladder and booked a qualifying final clash with ACT Brumbies after a dramatic 30-27 victory over league leaders Queensland Reds.

The winners are to play the Reds in the grand final in Brisbane. Fourth-placed Rebels would rue a 16-15 home defeat to the Force in round 8, but savored their third victory of the season.

“It was an odd preparation, but we showed ticker and resilience,” Rebels stand-in captain Matt Toomua said. “We have to figure out why we’re not in finals and have some honest conversations.”

Having become the fifth team in the competition’s history to go through a season winless, the Waratahs would ponder how things went so awry.

“We attacked really well for large periods of the game, but discipline has been an issue for us,” Waratahs captain Jake Gordon said. “It’s been a tough year, but we feel like in the last three weeks we have made improvements.”

An inability to score tries ultimately proved costly for the Rebels this season, who were highly competitive, but narrowly fell short in numerous games.

With the pressure eased, the Rebels came out aggressively and scored a try in the opening minute when Stacey Ili crossed over.

The Rebels’ cavalier style was further rewarded when Michael Wells scythed through the lax Waratahs defense for a try.

Their momentum was halted when Isi Naisarani received a red card for a high hit on Max Douglas.

The Waratahs, who have been far more competitive since the firing of coach Rob Penney, capitalized on the Rebels being shorthanded for 20 minutes with tries to Mark Nawaqanitawase and Jake Maddocks.

Leading by just three points at halftime, the Rebels rediscovered their spark with Robert Leota driving through for a try in the 43rd minute and forced their ill-disciplined opponents into errors.

They resisted a late rally from the desperate Waratahs, who lost their eighth straight game.