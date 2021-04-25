Legs stiff from long days in the rice terraces of northern Vietnam, scores of female farmers dressed in colorful cloth headbands and skirts gather on a gravel pitch for a game of soccer.
The all-female squads of Huc Dong commune, a mountainous village only 40km from the Chinese border, have little time to practice and might spend months away from the sport when it is time to tend their crops.
The commitment of the women, who hail from the San Chi ethnic minority group, has earned them respect — plus a little money and fame — in soccer-mad Vietnam.
Photo: AFP
Since they began playing in 2016, the women have featured regularly in national press and across social media.
They are far from the only success story in women’s soccer in Vietnam, with the national side multiple South East Asian championship winners.
Trying to catch a pass from her teammate, striker May Thi Kim yesterday bumped against her competition as she aimed for the goal on the community’s gravel hilltop stadium overlooking the paddy and bamboo-covered valley.
Her team from Mo Tuc village was facing off against friends from neighboring Luc Ngu in a sports event that is part of the traditional Soong Co festival.
As the team dribbled the ball closer to the goalposts, spectators — many of whom are their husbands, children and tourists — cheered the women on.
“I used to watch football on TV,” Kim, 29, said, recalling the beginnings of the team five years ago. “I told the youth union they must let us women play.”
Kim and her fellow players in Huc Dong commune — 14 in all across two teams — play in black skirts, long-sleeved blue shirts and headbands that have been part of their traditional dress for generations.
“There is no difference playing football in either the traditional clothes or sportswear,” Kim said before the match.
That said, their skirts have been shortened, shirts loosened — and some of the women play with colorful long soccer socks.
Midfielder La Thi Thao, 15, said that she might be more comfortable in regular shorts and T-shirt, but is happy to show off the clothing of her tiny community, which numbers just more than 2,000.
It helps “people, including tourists, understand us better,” she said.
All the players in Huc Dong, including Kim, make a living from hard grind on the terraced paddy fields and in the forests, where they grow cinnamon, star anise and pine trees.
Their step count climbs into the tens of thousands each day as they traverse hills and navigate rocky streams.
Although strong, the women did not have the physical agility at the outset that soccer demands.
“When we first started, it hurt every muscle,” Kim said, adding that they had very little time to train due to the combined pressures of farming and housework.
Coach May A Cang has trained them hard to improve their flexibility, asking the women to run regularly to limber up their muscles.
It was tough work at first, with the women soaking their legs in warm salted water and medicinal leaves for pain relief — but gradually their bodies adapted to the training.
Cang said that even he was initially hesitant when his wife, a squad member, wanted to join the team.
“I thought her playing could hurt her legs and then she could not go to the field to work,” he said. “But she told me she would train and would know how to play properly.”
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
TEAM ‘RESET’: Although it remains to be seen if Messi’s seventh Copa del Rey will be his last with Barca, the win has helped the team find its footing amid uncertainty Lionel Messi on Saturday scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks. The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best. It remains to be seen if his seventh Copa del Rey triumph is the last trophy Messi lifts in Barcelona colors, but if this was to be a final flourish, the 33-year-old crafted a fitting farewell. “It’s very
‘CYNICAL PROJECT’: La Liga president Javier Tebas compared the 12 clubs to drunks leaving a bar at 5am ‘intoxicated with selfishness and a lack of solidarity’ Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs yesterday announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League (ESL) in a potentially seismic shift in the way soccer is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism. Six English Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to create a “new midweek competition,” but would continue to “compete in their respective national leagues.” It said it hoped the inaugural edition would start “as soon as practicable.” Three more