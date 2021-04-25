Ogier seizes command of Croatia Rally

AFP, ZAGREB





Frenchman Sebastien Ogier yesterday took command of the Croatia Rally, winning two of the four morning sessions to build a seven-second lead over Toyota teammate Welshman Elfyn Evans.

Belgian Thierry Neuville, who led by 7.7 seconds after Friday’s stages, lost precious seconds and blamed a poor choice of tires on his Hyundai.

He slipped to third, 19.6 seconds behind Ogier.

Adrien Fourmaux of France and his codriver, Renaud Jamoul of Belgium, steer their Ford Fiesta MK ll during the 12th stage of the Croatia Rally, which is the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship, in Novigrad na Dobri, near Zagreb, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Ogier won the morning’s first and last stages, while Evans took stage 11.

“Seb has had a strong morning,” Evans said. “This morning was already a bit dirtier than what I expected. It’s drier, but there’s a lot of loose gravel and in some places that’s even slippier than mud.”

Where Neuville complained after the day’s opening stage that he had made the “wrong tire choice”, Ogier was happy with his.

“I was quite confident our choice was the best one, but we are still learning with this tire,” he said at the end of the morning racing.

Estonian Ott Tanak remained fourth in his Hyundai, 37.5 seconds behind Ogier and was unhappy with his morning.

“It was so-so,” Tanak said. “Not really on the pace, but that’s how it is.”

Toyota swept the four morning stages as Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta won stage 10, the second of his career.

“I had a good feeling and I changed my driving style a little bit and it looks like it worked well,” said the 28-year-old who sits eighth.

Ogier, Neuville and Evans are fighting to take the championship lead from Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera who went out in his Toyota with a spectacular crash on Friday.

Eight stages remained to be completed, four yesterday afternoon and four today in the first World Rally Championship visit to Croatia.