Frenchman Sebastien Ogier yesterday took command of the Croatia Rally, winning two of the four morning sessions to build a seven-second lead over Toyota teammate Welshman Elfyn Evans.
Belgian Thierry Neuville, who led by 7.7 seconds after Friday’s stages, lost precious seconds and blamed a poor choice of tires on his Hyundai.
He slipped to third, 19.6 seconds behind Ogier.
Photo: AFP
Ogier won the morning’s first and last stages, while Evans took stage 11.
“Seb has had a strong morning,” Evans said. “This morning was already a bit dirtier than what I expected. It’s drier, but there’s a lot of loose gravel and in some places that’s even slippier than mud.”
Where Neuville complained after the day’s opening stage that he had made the “wrong tire choice”, Ogier was happy with his.
“I was quite confident our choice was the best one, but we are still learning with this tire,” he said at the end of the morning racing.
Estonian Ott Tanak remained fourth in his Hyundai, 37.5 seconds behind Ogier and was unhappy with his morning.
“It was so-so,” Tanak said. “Not really on the pace, but that’s how it is.”
Toyota swept the four morning stages as Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta won stage 10, the second of his career.
“I had a good feeling and I changed my driving style a little bit and it looks like it worked well,” said the 28-year-old who sits eighth.
Ogier, Neuville and Evans are fighting to take the championship lead from Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera who went out in his Toyota with a spectacular crash on Friday.
Eight stages remained to be completed, four yesterday afternoon and four today in the first World Rally Championship visit to Croatia.
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
TEAM ‘RESET’: Although it remains to be seen if Messi’s seventh Copa del Rey will be his last with Barca, the win has helped the team find its footing amid uncertainty Lionel Messi on Saturday scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks. The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best. It remains to be seen if his seventh Copa del Rey triumph is the last trophy Messi lifts in Barcelona colors, but if this was to be a final flourish, the 33-year-old crafted a fitting farewell. “It’s very
‘CYNICAL PROJECT’: La Liga president Javier Tebas compared the 12 clubs to drunks leaving a bar at 5am ‘intoxicated with selfishness and a lack of solidarity’ Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs yesterday announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League (ESL) in a potentially seismic shift in the way soccer is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism. Six English Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to create a “new midweek competition,” but would continue to “compete in their respective national leagues.” It said it hoped the inaugural edition would start “as soon as practicable.” Three more