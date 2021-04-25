An own-goal from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on Friday handed Everton a 1-0 Premier League win as about 2,000 fans protested against Gunners owner Stan Kroenke outside the Emirates Stadium.
With both sides chasing places in Europe next season, it was Carlo Ancelotti’s side who came out on top with a first win in seven games.
German keeper Leno turned a Richarlison cross into his own goal in the 76th minute to give the Toffees victory.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The result left Everton in eighth place, three points off the Champions League places after their first league win at Arsenal since 1996.
Arsenal are ninth, nine points off the top four.
“It was really important to stay attached to the top of the table,” Ancelotti told the BBC.
“The performance was good. It’s all good news tonight and this gives us confidence for the next games. Finally I can say we are back,” he added.
The game produced few chances. Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson saw a 30-yard free-kick come back off the crossbar.
Arsenal were furious when a second-half penalty, awarded for a foul by Richarlison on Dani Ceballos, was overturned by video-assisted review for an offside in the buildup.
“The penalty is clear, those decisions have been made after, I don’t know how or who by, we cannot see their faces to explain it,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said.
“I can see the images 20 times and I don’t get it,” he said.
Kroenke’s humiliating climbdown over joining the European Super League appears to have only further estranged him from the club’s furious fans, as about 2,000 protested prior to the match, once again registering their distaste for the American owner.
Chants of “We want our Arsenal back” and “We want Kroenke out” were mixed with expletive-ridden outbursts.
Signs depicted Kroenke as a vampire and devil while flares added an acrid smell to the tense atmosphere.
Jason McIntire, a builder, said it was time to restore the old emotions associated with the “Beautiful Game.”
“Football isn’t about money, it’s about love, fans, pleasure,” the 28-year-old said.
“Money can’t buy passion. That’s why we’re all here today: to kick out the money-hungry and bring back the passion, the love, the energy,” he said.
“It’s like going to see your girlfriend — you’re not going to pay ￡100 [US$138.73] to see your girlfriend, are you?” he added.
As time passed, beer cans and bottles littered the ground and there was more chaos.
One fan with his face covered in blood was stretchered into an ambulance.
Police reinforcements arrived in two waves to jeers from the fans.
In all there were 27 police vans with a helicopter hovering overhead.
The fans came from all walks of life but they appeared to universally have one similar wish — farewell to the 73-year-old owner, who first bought a stake in the club in 2007.
Banker Isoh Kaoonje, 20, was critical of the American owner.
“Kroenke hasn’t even invested one pound in this club and look how it’s gone: challenging for the Champions League to 10th in the Premier League,” he said.
“He doesn’t talk. He doesn’t communicate with the fans. Fans are the heart of the club. How is that possible? We want our voices to be heard. We want fans first, football first. Kroenke needs to sell the club,” he added.
