CRICKET

Sri Lanka begin reply

Sri Lanka reached 229-3 on day 3 of the first Test, but were still 312 runs behind after Bangladesh declared early in the day on 541-7. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was on 85 not out alongside Dhananjaya de Silva (26 not out) as the hosts failed to capitalize on their starts in Kandy, with the batsmen out Lahiru Thirimanne (58), Oshada Fernando (20) and Angelo Mathews (25).

CRICKET

Padikkal impresses

Devdutt Padikkal seems to have impressed two of the most important figures in Indian cricket after the opener’s whirlwind century on Thursday powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their fourth successive win in the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli, captain of India and Bangalore, and national coach Ravi Shastri were blown away by the lanky opener as he stroked an unbeaten 101 off 52 deliveries to fire his side to a 10-wicket victory against former champions the Rajasthan Royals. The left-hander dominated his unbeaten 181-run stand with Kohli, who made 72 not out and marveled at the “outstanding innings” of his opening partner. “The pitch was great to bat on, but he did pick the right areas to hit and once he got going he was almost impossible to stop him,” Kohli said at the presentation ceremony. “Great talent, great one to watch out for in the future... I had the best seat in the house and thoroughly enjoyed his innings.” Padikkal belted six sixes as Bangalore romped home with 21 deliveries to spare. India coach Shastri was impressed by how the 20-year-old held his own during the partnership with his captain. “The student and the master at work. Fabulous viewing. These southpaws make it look easy,” Shastri wrote on Twitter.

EQUESTRIAN

US showjumper banned

US showjumper Andrew Kocher on Thursday was banned for 10 years by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) for using electric spurs on horses, the US federation “unequivocally” supporting the punishment. The international body had opened an investigation of Kocher in June last year after an allegation that he had used spurs that delivered an electric shock was reported to the independent Equestrian Community Integrity Unit. “It was alleged that Mr Kocher had used electric spurs on a number of FEI registered and national horses in international and national events, and during training,” the international federation said in a statement. Formal disciplinary proceedings were launched in October last year, when Kocher was provisionally suspended. His term of suspension is therefore deemed to have started on Oct. 28 last year and runs through Oct. 27, 2030. During his suspension, Kocher is barred from participating in or attending, in any capacity, including as a spectator, any competition or event that is authorized or organized by the FEI or any national federation. “The United States Equestrian Federation unequivocally supports the decision of the FEI Tribunal to suspend athlete Andrew Kocher for 10 years and disqualify his results from eight events between June 2018 and November 2019 for the use of electric spurs,” the US federation said in a statement. Kocher, who has denied using electric shock devices on his horses, has 21 days to appeal the sanction.