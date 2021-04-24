CRICKET
Sri Lanka begin reply
Sri Lanka reached 229-3 on day 3 of the first Test, but were still 312 runs behind after Bangladesh declared early in the day on 541-7. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was on 85 not out alongside Dhananjaya de Silva (26 not out) as the hosts failed to capitalize on their starts in Kandy, with the batsmen out Lahiru Thirimanne (58), Oshada Fernando (20) and Angelo Mathews (25).
CRICKET
Padikkal impresses
Devdutt Padikkal seems to have impressed two of the most important figures in Indian cricket after the opener’s whirlwind century on Thursday powered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their fourth successive win in the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli, captain of India and Bangalore, and national coach Ravi Shastri were blown away by the lanky opener as he stroked an unbeaten 101 off 52 deliveries to fire his side to a 10-wicket victory against former champions the Rajasthan Royals. The left-hander dominated his unbeaten 181-run stand with Kohli, who made 72 not out and marveled at the “outstanding innings” of his opening partner. “The pitch was great to bat on, but he did pick the right areas to hit and once he got going he was almost impossible to stop him,” Kohli said at the presentation ceremony. “Great talent, great one to watch out for in the future... I had the best seat in the house and thoroughly enjoyed his innings.” Padikkal belted six sixes as Bangalore romped home with 21 deliveries to spare. India coach Shastri was impressed by how the 20-year-old held his own during the partnership with his captain. “The student and the master at work. Fabulous viewing. These southpaws make it look easy,” Shastri wrote on Twitter.
EQUESTRIAN
US showjumper banned
US showjumper Andrew Kocher on Thursday was banned for 10 years by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) for using electric spurs on horses, the US federation “unequivocally” supporting the punishment. The international body had opened an investigation of Kocher in June last year after an allegation that he had used spurs that delivered an electric shock was reported to the independent Equestrian Community Integrity Unit. “It was alleged that Mr Kocher had used electric spurs on a number of FEI registered and national horses in international and national events, and during training,” the international federation said in a statement. Formal disciplinary proceedings were launched in October last year, when Kocher was provisionally suspended. His term of suspension is therefore deemed to have started on Oct. 28 last year and runs through Oct. 27, 2030. During his suspension, Kocher is barred from participating in or attending, in any capacity, including as a spectator, any competition or event that is authorized or organized by the FEI or any national federation. “The United States Equestrian Federation unequivocally supports the decision of the FEI Tribunal to suspend athlete Andrew Kocher for 10 years and disqualify his results from eight events between June 2018 and November 2019 for the use of electric spurs,” the US federation said in a statement. Kocher, who has denied using electric shock devices on his horses, has 21 days to appeal the sanction.
The national cricket body (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with hints that an Asian Games bid might be on the horizon. At a luncheon at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket grounds in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township. The CTCSA said that the assistance of expat teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans. Taiwan has upward of 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated ground — the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Lu said that the association is focused on gaining Asian Cricket Council
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
TEAM ‘RESET’: Although it remains to be seen if Messi’s seventh Copa del Rey will be his last with Barca, the win has helped the team find its footing amid uncertainty Lionel Messi on Saturday scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks. The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best. It remains to be seen if his seventh Copa del Rey triumph is the last trophy Messi lifts in Barcelona colors, but if this was to be a final flourish, the 33-year-old crafted a fitting farewell. “It’s very