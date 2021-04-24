Jurickson Profar on Thursday singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as the San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season in southern California’s lively baseball rivalry with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Trent Grisham homered and had two hits for the Padres, who snapped a three-game skid as they opened a four-game series at Chavez Ravine with the Dodgers’ first home loss of the season.
Los Angeles took two of three in San Diego last weekend, but the Padres answered with timely hits, strong pitching and a fantastic inning-ending double play in the eighth, capping yet another well-played matchup between two stacked rosters.
A.J. Pollock and Sheldon Neuse hit back-to-back homers leading off the seventh for the major league-leading Dodgers, who have lost three of four after a 13-2 start to the season.
With several key hitters injured, Los Angeles have scored just 10 runs in their past five games.
Manny Machado had an early RBI single for San Diego, but Neuse’s first career homer tied it for Los Angeles, who had just one hit in the first six innings.
Profar and Victor Caratini singled off Blake Treinen (1-1) leading off the eighth, and Profar put San Diego back ahead on Fernando Tatis Jr’s double-play groundout.
Profar then barely failed to make a diving catch on Will Smith’s tailing fly down the left-field line after a long run, putting two Dodgers in scoring position with nobody out in the eighth.
After Max Muncy grounded out and Pollock was intentionally walked to load the bases, Neuse smoked a grounder to second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who barely knocked down the ball. San Diego then turned a double play in which both Dodgers were out by minuscule margins, setting off a raucous celebration in the Padres’ dugout.
Nabil Crismatt (1-1) finished the seventh for San Diego. Mark Melancon pitched a dominant ninth for his seventh save.
Walker Buehler gave up four hits with a season-high nine strikeouts over seven innings, but the Los Angeles ace was narrowly outpitched by impressive Padres rookie Ryan Weathers, who hurled 5-2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball in the 21-year-old’s second major-league start.
In other games, it was:
‧ Reds 11, D’backs 14 (10i)
‧ Cubs 4, Mets 3 (10i)
‧ Red Sox 3, Mariners 7 (10i)
‧ Indians 3, Yankees 6
‧ Tigers 2, Pirates 4
‧ Astros 8, Angels 2
‧ Giants 3, Marlins 0
