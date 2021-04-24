SOCCER: Atalanta held by Roma, while Napoli crush SOCCER: Lazio

AFP, MILAN, Italy





Atalanta BC on Thursday missed the chance to move second in Serie A with a 1-1 draw against AS Roma, while SSC Napoli thrashed Champions League rivals SS Lazio 5-2 to boost their hopes of a return to elite European soccer next season.

Bryan Cristante rifled in a long-distance equalizer to rescue a point for Roma in a game where both teams finished with 10 men.

The visitors had dominated taking the lead after 25 minutes through Ruslan Malinovskyi at the Stadio Olimpico.

AS Roma’s Bryan Cristante, right, controls the ball as Atalanta BC’s Ruslan Malinovskyi defends during their Serie A match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AP

However, the Bergamo side played the final 20 minutes a man down after Robin Gosens was sent off for a second yellow card.

Cristante put his name on the scoresheet with 15 minutes to go.

Atalanta missed the chance to overtake AC Milan, who lost at home to US Sassuolo on Wednesday, but move third ahead of champions Juventus on goal-difference.

Napoli moved just three points behind second-placed Milan. Lazio dropped to five points behind Napoli in sixth.

Roma are a further three points behind in seventh with their Champions League hopes dwindling.