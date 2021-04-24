A wholesale review of the way English soccer is run that was ordered after the European Super League debacle is to consider creating a new regulator, and changing the “fit and proper person test” for owners.
It is also to examine how to give fans a greater say in how their clubs are run and consider interventions to protect clubs’ identities — including their location and team badges.
Politicians hope the doomed breakaway bid by the Premer League’s “big six” teams will prove to be a watershed moment for the game.
Photo: AFP
Former British undersecretary of state for sport Tracey Crouch is to lead the work, which could result in new laws being passed to improve governance.
The Super League proposals involving Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were the catalyst for the launch of the review, but it will examine wider questions about the way the sport is run, looking at examples such as the collapse of Bury, which went into administration last year.
“Football begins and ends with fans and we have seen that passionately displayed this week,” British Undersecretary of State for Sport Nigel Huddleston said on Thursday. “It must be a watershed moment in our national game. We must capitalize on this momentum. Clubs are the beating heart of their local communities and this important review will help put football on a surer footing for the future where supporters’ voices are heard.”
The review is to study the way the game is run overseas, and examine whether the existing owners and directors tests are fit for purpose.
It is to look at whether oversight of foreign ownership of clubs is sufficient to protect the interests of the game.
“Football means so much to so many people in this country and my review will be firmly focused on the fans,” Crouch said. “It will look closely at the issues of governance, ownership and finance, and take the necessary steps to retain the game’s integrity, competitiveness and, most importantly, the bond that clubs have with their supporters and the local community.”
In the Premier League, Jamie Vardy ended his two-month goal drought as Leicester City blitzed West Bromwich Albion 3-0 to strengthen their grip on a Premier League top-four place and snuff out the Baggies’ revival.
Brendan Rodgers’ men were wobbling after losing their previous two top-flight matches, but produced a dazzling attacking display against the insipid visitors at the King Power Stadium.
First-half goals from Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho gave West Brom a mountain to climb and Leicester kept a firm grip on the match after the break.
The national cricket body (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with hints that an Asian Games bid might be on the horizon. At a luncheon at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket grounds in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township. The CTCSA said that the assistance of expat teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans. Taiwan has upward of 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated ground — the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Lu said that the association is focused on gaining Asian Cricket Council
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
TEAM ‘RESET’: Although it remains to be seen if Messi’s seventh Copa del Rey will be his last with Barca, the win has helped the team find its footing amid uncertainty Lionel Messi on Saturday scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks. The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best. It remains to be seen if his seventh Copa del Rey triumph is the last trophy Messi lifts in Barcelona colors, but if this was to be a final flourish, the 33-year-old crafted a fitting farewell. “It’s very