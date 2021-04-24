SOCCER: Review in England to study ownership and role of fans

AFP, LONDON





A wholesale review of the way English soccer is run that was ordered after the European Super League debacle is to consider creating a new regulator, and changing the “fit and proper person test” for owners.

It is also to examine how to give fans a greater say in how their clubs are run and consider interventions to protect clubs’ identities — including their location and team badges.

Politicians hope the doomed breakaway bid by the Premer League’s “big six” teams will prove to be a watershed moment for the game.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, right, and West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O’Shea vie for the ball during their Premier League match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Former British undersecretary of state for sport Tracey Crouch is to lead the work, which could result in new laws being passed to improve governance.

The Super League proposals involving Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were the catalyst for the launch of the review, but it will examine wider questions about the way the sport is run, looking at examples such as the collapse of Bury, which went into administration last year.

“Football begins and ends with fans and we have seen that passionately displayed this week,” British Undersecretary of State for Sport Nigel Huddleston said on Thursday. “It must be a watershed moment in our national game. We must capitalize on this momentum. Clubs are the beating heart of their local communities and this important review will help put football on a surer footing for the future where supporters’ voices are heard.”

The review is to study the way the game is run overseas, and examine whether the existing owners and directors tests are fit for purpose.

It is to look at whether oversight of foreign ownership of clubs is sufficient to protect the interests of the game.

“Football means so much to so many people in this country and my review will be firmly focused on the fans,” Crouch said. “It will look closely at the issues of governance, ownership and finance, and take the necessary steps to retain the game’s integrity, competitiveness and, most importantly, the bond that clubs have with their supporters and the local community.”

In the Premier League, Jamie Vardy ended his two-month goal drought as Leicester City blitzed West Bromwich Albion 3-0 to strengthen their grip on a Premier League top-four place and snuff out the Baggies’ revival.

Brendan Rodgers’ men were wobbling after losing their previous two top-flight matches, but produced a dazzling attacking display against the insipid visitors at the King Power Stadium.

First-half goals from Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho gave West Brom a mountain to climb and Leicester kept a firm grip on the match after the break.