Damian McKenzie yesterday kicked a penalty after the fulltime hooter to give the Waikato Chiefs a 26-24 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes in Hamilton and keep them on course for a spot in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final.
The fullback was mobbed by his teammates after slotting the kick from 45m to deliver a fifth straight win for his team and solidify second place in the standings, five points clear of the Auckland Blues.
It was the third week in a row that McKenzie penalties had earned the Chiefs victory after a “golden point” win over the Otago Highlanders and last week’s upset of the Canterbury Crusaders.
The Crusaders, who top the standings by three points, face the Blues in Christchurch today to round out the penultimate round of the regular season.
The top two are to contest the final.
The Chiefs came into the match full of confidence after their win over the Crusaders, but were quickly deflated when Hurricanes lock James Blackwell barged through their defensive line to score in the opening minute.
The home side hit back when No. 8 Pita Gus Sowakula peeled off the back of a rolling maul just after 31 minutes.
A 55m penalty from Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett prevented them from taking a lead into the break.
The Chiefs broke the 10-10 tie with a McKenzie penalty and a converted try from flyhalf Bryn Gatland in the first eight minutes of the second half, but the Hurricanes, playing only for pride, refused to lie down.
Replacements Billy Proctor and Asafo Aumua crossed for tries, and when Barrett converted the latter score, the Hurricanes led 24-23 with 12 minutes left on the clock.
The Chiefs stormed forward looking for the points they needed, but were stymied by stiff defense and their own errors until McKenzie again delivered a last-gasp victory from the kicking tee.
SUPER RUGBY AU
Reuters, SYDNEY
Winger Jordan Olowofela scored a hat-trick of tries yesterday as the Western Force secured a Super Rugby AU playoff spot with a 30-27 victory at the Perth Oval and handed the Queensland Reds their first defeat of the season.
Olowofela crossed for his third try six minutes from time to give the home side the lead, and they withstood wave after wave of attacks to secure post-season play for the first time in the team’s 16-year history.
Roared on by a partisan crowd, despite the news that Perth would go into a three-day COVID-19 lockdown at midnight, the Force secured the win against the odds after having three players sin-binned in the match.
