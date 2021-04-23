SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





OLYMPICS

Athlete protests banned

Athletes are banned from protesting on podiums and the field of play at the Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Winter Games after recommendations from the athletes’ commission, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday. More than two-thirds of 3,547 athletes polled said that it is “not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views” on the victory podium, field of play or at official ceremonies, the IOC said. The recommendation, one of several adopted by the IOC executive board, follows calls to relax Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which bans any “demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda” at Olympic sites. Any repeat of Tommie Smith and John Carlos’ black power salute at the Mexico 1968 Games, one of the most enduring Olympic images, could now face punishment, although possible sanctions are yet to be determined. “The majority of participating athletes did not think it is appropriate for athletes to express individual views during the opening ceremony, on the podium nor on the field of play,” an IOC statement said. “The respondents were most likely to believe it appropriate for athletes to demonstrate or express their individual views in the media, in press conferences and in the mixed zones.”

ICE HOCKEY

Golden Knights qualify

The Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff berth, beating the San Jose Sharks 5-2 for their eighth straight victory. Jonathan Marchessault scored twice for Vegas, who lead the NHL with 33 wins and 68 points. “It’s an accomplishment in this league; 31 teams to make the playoffs,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “What this franchise has done so far is unheard of. I don’t know if you’ll ever see that again out of an expansion team.” In other games, the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1, the Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 and the Chicago Blackhawks downed the Nashville Predators 5-4.

CRICKET

Bangladesh capitalize

Bangladesh yesterday capitalized on their strong first day in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kandy. After resuming at 302-2 on day 2, they advanced to 474-4 as rain ended the day early. Najmul Shanto took his score to 163 before he was caught and bowled by Lahiru Kumara (1-88), while Mominul Haque made 127 before being caught by Lahiru Thirimanne off the bowling of Dhananjaya de Silva (1-112). Mushfiqur Rahim (43 not out) and Liton Das (25 not out) were the pair in the middle when the rain came.

CRICKET

Morgan remains upbeat

Eoin Morgan has no doubts that he will rediscover his form in the Indian Premier League and the Kolkata Knight Riders captain said he is just waiting for something to click. Kolkata suffered an 18-run loss to the Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two-time champions’ struggles mirror that of skipper Morgan, who now has scores of 7, 29, 7 and 2 in his past four matches. “Everything is about process. I’m going about things in an extremely positive way,” Morgan told reporters. “I’ve been here a long time now, obviously been here on international duty for a month pre-IPL, and I’ve been practising well. It’s a matter of time before something comes together.”