OLYMPICS
Athlete protests banned
Athletes are banned from protesting on podiums and the field of play at the Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Winter Games after recommendations from the athletes’ commission, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday. More than two-thirds of 3,547 athletes polled said that it is “not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views” on the victory podium, field of play or at official ceremonies, the IOC said. The recommendation, one of several adopted by the IOC executive board, follows calls to relax Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which bans any “demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda” at Olympic sites. Any repeat of Tommie Smith and John Carlos’ black power salute at the Mexico 1968 Games, one of the most enduring Olympic images, could now face punishment, although possible sanctions are yet to be determined. “The majority of participating athletes did not think it is appropriate for athletes to express individual views during the opening ceremony, on the podium nor on the field of play,” an IOC statement said. “The respondents were most likely to believe it appropriate for athletes to demonstrate or express their individual views in the media, in press conferences and in the mixed zones.”
ICE HOCKEY
Golden Knights qualify
The Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff berth, beating the San Jose Sharks 5-2 for their eighth straight victory. Jonathan Marchessault scored twice for Vegas, who lead the NHL with 33 wins and 68 points. “It’s an accomplishment in this league; 31 teams to make the playoffs,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “What this franchise has done so far is unheard of. I don’t know if you’ll ever see that again out of an expansion team.” In other games, the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1, the Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 and the Chicago Blackhawks downed the Nashville Predators 5-4.
CRICKET
Bangladesh capitalize
Bangladesh yesterday capitalized on their strong first day in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kandy. After resuming at 302-2 on day 2, they advanced to 474-4 as rain ended the day early. Najmul Shanto took his score to 163 before he was caught and bowled by Lahiru Kumara (1-88), while Mominul Haque made 127 before being caught by Lahiru Thirimanne off the bowling of Dhananjaya de Silva (1-112). Mushfiqur Rahim (43 not out) and Liton Das (25 not out) were the pair in the middle when the rain came.
CRICKET
Morgan remains upbeat
Eoin Morgan has no doubts that he will rediscover his form in the Indian Premier League and the Kolkata Knight Riders captain said he is just waiting for something to click. Kolkata suffered an 18-run loss to the Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two-time champions’ struggles mirror that of skipper Morgan, who now has scores of 7, 29, 7 and 2 in his past four matches. “Everything is about process. I’m going about things in an extremely positive way,” Morgan told reporters. “I’ve been here a long time now, obviously been here on international duty for a month pre-IPL, and I’ve been practising well. It’s a matter of time before something comes together.”
The national cricket body (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with hints that an Asian Games bid might be on the horizon. At a luncheon at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket grounds in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township. The CTCSA said that the assistance of expat teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans. Taiwan has upward of 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated ground — the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Lu said that the association is focused on gaining Asian Cricket Council
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
TEAM ‘RESET’: Although it remains to be seen if Messi’s seventh Copa del Rey will be his last with Barca, the win has helped the team find its footing amid uncertainty Lionel Messi on Saturday scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks. The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best. It remains to be seen if his seventh Copa del Rey triumph is the last trophy Messi lifts in Barcelona colors, but if this was to be a final flourish, the 33-year-old crafted a fitting farewell. “It’s very
‘CYNICAL PROJECT’: La Liga president Javier Tebas compared the 12 clubs to drunks leaving a bar at 5am ‘intoxicated with selfishness and a lack of solidarity’ Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs yesterday announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League (ESL) in a potentially seismic shift in the way soccer is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism. Six English Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to create a “new midweek competition,” but would continue to “compete in their respective national leagues.” It said it hoped the inaugural edition would start “as soon as practicable.” Three more