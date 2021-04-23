Looking to spark a scuffling offense, Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday shook up his lineup and the Blue Jays responded in a 6-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.
After the start was delayed 31 minutes by rain, Vladimir Guerrero Jr hit an RBI single in the first inning.
The Blue Jays scored three more runs in the second inning against Garrett Richards (0-2).
Photo: AP
Toronto finished with 10 hits, including two apiece for Guerrero, Bo Bichette, Randal Grichuk and Marcus Semien, to snap a three-game skid and split a two-game set with their American League East rivals at Fenway Park.
Trent Thornton made his first start of the season and went two innings from the bullpen for the Blue Jays.
Six relievers followed and held down Boston’s potent offense.
Ryan Borucki (2-1) tossed two scoreless innings for the win.
Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer in the eighth, cutting the Red Sox’s deficit to one, but Toronto added two insurance runs in the ninth.
Anthony Castro entered with a runner on in the bottom half and retired J.D. Martinez for his first major league save.
“We have a bunch of really good arms,” Thornton said.
“Our bullpen and rotation and staff, in general, has a lot of confidence,” he said.
In other games, it was:
‧ Cubs 16, Mets 4
‧ Athletics 13, Twins 12
‧ Padres 2, Brewers 4
‧ Yankees 1, Braves 4
‧ Nationals 1, Cardinals 0
‧ Marlins 3, Orioles 0
‧ Phillies 6, Giants 5
‧ Royals 9, Rays 8
‧ Tigers 2, Pirates 3 (game 1)
‧ Tigers 5, Pirates 2 (game 2)
‧ Angels 4, Rangers 7
‧ Rockies 6, Astros 3
‧ Reds 4, D’backs 5 (continued)
‧ Reds 5, D’backs 8 (10 innings)
