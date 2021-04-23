Chris Paul on Wednesday scored a team-high 28 points as the Phoenix Suns escaped Philadelphia with a 116-113 win after Joel Embiid’s desperation long-range heave at the buzzer rattled off the rim.
The Suns would need all of Paul’s points and eight assists, including his final free throw, because Embiid’s one-handed toss — almost the full length of the court — hit the backboard then bounced off the front and the back of the rim before falling away as time expired.
“When I threw it, it looked good,” Embiid said.
Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY
Shooting guard Devin Booker added 19 points as he and point guard Paul have combined to become the best backcourt in the NBA this season, giving the Suns the right mix of youth and experience to make a deep run through the post-season.
Phoenix improved to 42-16 on the season and are in second place in the Western Conference.
The Sixers lost consecutive home games for the first time this season, but it came as no huge surprise, as they were missing three of their starters, Ben Simmons (illness), Tobias Harris (knee) and Seth Curry (hip).
“I know we got a lot of guys out, but we still want to win the game,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.
The Suns on the other hand have been the best road team in the league, steamrolling their way through opponents by winning six of their past seven games on the road.
Mikal Bridges had 18, Cameron Johnson contributed 15 points and DeAndre Ayton tallied 10 for the Suns.
Embiid led the Sixers with 38 points and 17 rebounds. Danny Green scored 18 points, Tyrese Maxey added 14, Furkan Korkmaz put up 12 and George Hill had 11.
Booker’s long jumper with just over two minutes left gave the Suns a 109-101 lead, but a three by Korkmaz with two seconds left cut the deficit to two.
Paul made one of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left for a 116-113 lead.
“If you’re up three, I always want to make the free throw to go up four,” Paul said. “That shot was in-and-out. I ain’t never seen anything like it.”
On the very next possession, Embiid launched his one-handed Hail Mary that would have sent the game into overtime.
“It would have made for a long flight, long night and not a lot of sleep,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.
In other games, it was:
‧ Rockets 89, Jazz 112
‧ Knicks 137, Hawks 127 (OT)
‧ Wizards 118, Warriors 114
‧ Raptors 114, Nets 103
‧ Pacers 122, Thunder 116
‧ Mavericks 127, Pistons 117
‧ Cavaliers 121, Bulls 105
‧ Spurs 87, Heat 107
‧ Clippers 117, Grizzlies 105
‧ Trail Blazers 105, Nuggets 106
‧ Kings 128, Timberwolves 125
