Soccer’s most powerful clubs faced mounting calls for reprisals over the European Super League fiasco, while the rebel competition’s boss yesterday said that it was merely “on standby,” despite nine teams pulling out.
Super League chief Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, complained about “aggression” prompted by the breakaway league, which folded just 48 hours after its unveiling following blanket opposition from fans and officials.
Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea withdrew on Tuesday, followed by Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan on Wednesday.
That left Barcelona and Perez’s Real Madrid, along with Italian champions Juventus — who said that the lucrative project could not now go ahead.
Despite the tournament’s swift demise, Perez was defiant, saying: “The project is on standby. The project exists.”
“I am sad and disappointed. We have been working on this for three years and fighting against the financial situation in Spanish football,” Perez said in an interview with Spain’s Cadena Ser radio. “I have never seen aggression like it, from the president of UEFA and some presidents of the national leagues.”
“It seemed orchestrated, it surprised all of us,” he said. “It was like nothing I’ve seen in my career, like we had killed football. We were working on how to save football.”
UEFA’s executive committee is to decide whether to punish the “dirty dozen” at its next meeting today, UEFA vice president Karl-Erik Nilsson said.
“It’s already had consequences one way or another, with the shame they have to live with now,” Nilsson told the Fotbollskanalen Web site. “There will be consequences in their own organizations and whether there will be further consequences is something we need to discuss.”
The national cricket body (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with hints that an Asian Games bid might be on the horizon. At a luncheon at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket grounds in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township. The CTCSA said that the assistance of expat teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans. Taiwan has upward of 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated ground — the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Lu said that the association is focused on gaining Asian Cricket Council
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
TEAM ‘RESET’: Although it remains to be seen if Messi’s seventh Copa del Rey will be his last with Barca, the win has helped the team find its footing amid uncertainty Lionel Messi on Saturday scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks. The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best. It remains to be seen if his seventh Copa del Rey triumph is the last trophy Messi lifts in Barcelona colors, but if this was to be a final flourish, the 33-year-old crafted a fitting farewell. “It’s very
‘CYNICAL PROJECT’: La Liga president Javier Tebas compared the 12 clubs to drunks leaving a bar at 5am ‘intoxicated with selfishness and a lack of solidarity’ Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs yesterday announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League (ESL) in a potentially seismic shift in the way soccer is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism. Six English Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to create a “new midweek competition,” but would continue to “compete in their respective national leagues.” It said it hoped the inaugural edition would start “as soon as practicable.” Three more