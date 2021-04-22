TEST MATCH
Bangladesh dominate day 1
Bangladesh yesterday dominated day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka, powering their way to 302-2 in Kandy on the back of Nazmul Shanto’s unbeaten century. Opener Tamim Iqbal missed out on his own ton when he was caught by Lahiru Thirimanne off the bowling of Vishwa Fernando (2-61) for 90, while Saif Hassan was the first to go, out LBW to Fernando without scoring. The other unbeaten batsman was Mominul Haque on 64. Shanto supported Iqbal during their 144-run stand for the second wicket and had added 150 runs for the third wicket with his captain. He was on 126 at the close of play after bringing up his maiden Test century.
T20 INTERNATIONAL
Zimbabwe fall short
Zimbabwe fell 11 runs short of a surprise win over Pakistan in the first Twenty20 in Harare yesterday. Pakistan batting first profited through opener Mohammad Rizwan, who batted through the 20 overs to finish on 82 not out. He bolstered that total in the final over, plundering 20 runs off Richard Ngarava(1-48) to lift the visitors to 149-7. That finish proved crucial as Zimbabwe’s Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (29) and Craig Ervine (34) left them needing 68 from eight overs. Luke Jongwe’s 30 not out pulled them within range, but despite some big hitting, Pakistan’s death bowlers completed the job. Usman Qadir picked up 3-29. The second match of the three-game series is tomorrow.
IPL
Sunrisers get first win
Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up their first win of the season yesterday, defeating the Punjab Kings by nine wickets. The Sunrisers’ bowlers restricted the Kings to 120, which left a relatively comfortable chase for David Warner (37), Jonny Bairstow (63 not out) and Kane Williamson (16 not out). On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma urged his batsmen to step up after yet another listless performance in the middle overs saw the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions suffer their second defeat of their campaign. Opting to bat first against the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai had reached 67-1 in the seventh over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, but lost their way, ending up with a paltry 137-9 from their 20 overs. Rohit’s side had defended low totals in their previous two matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, but failed to do so on Tuesday as Delhi registered a six-wicket victory. “After the start we got, I thought we could have very batted well in the middle overs, which we didn’t do,” Rohit said at the presentation ceremony. “That’s something we need to focus on. It’s been happening time and again.” Mumbai had been cruising at 86-1 against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata before being bundled out for 152, while they raised 55 for the opening partnership against Hyderabad, but could not capitalize on the brisk start and managed 150-5. On Tuesday, Delhi leg-spinner Amit Mishra did the damage with 4-24, including the wickets of Rohit, and hard-hitting middle-order batsmen Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. “We are just not being able to capitalize on the start that we are getting in the powerplay,” said Rohit, who scored 44 and added 58 for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav. “This is something we need to understand as a batting unit. That is something we failed to do again, but you have got to give credit to Delhi bowlers.”
The national cricket body (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with hints that an Asian Games bid might be on the horizon. At a luncheon at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket grounds in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township. The CTCSA said that the assistance of expat teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans. Taiwan has upward of 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated ground — the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Lu said that the association is focused on gaining Asian Cricket Council
ON THE TABLE: While another Japanese official dismissed the comments, a minister in charge of vaccinations said that there could be a total bar on spectators at the Games Canceling the Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 remains a possibility, a senior Japanese politician said yesterday, as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go. Toshiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) No. 2, said the Olympics must be canceled “without hesitation” if the virus situation is too severe. A year after their historic postponement, the 2020 Olympics remain beset by COVID-19 problems, with parts of the torch relay forced behind closed doors and public support consistently low. Organizers and Olympic officials insist the Games will go ahead safely, but Nikai said that all options
TEAM ‘RESET’: Although it remains to be seen if Messi’s seventh Copa del Rey will be his last with Barca, the win has helped the team find its footing amid uncertainty Lionel Messi on Saturday scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks. The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best. It remains to be seen if his seventh Copa del Rey triumph is the last trophy Messi lifts in Barcelona colors, but if this was to be a final flourish, the 33-year-old crafted a fitting farewell. “It’s very
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be