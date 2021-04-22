SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with Agencies





TEST MATCH

Bangladesh dominate day 1

Bangladesh yesterday dominated day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka, powering their way to 302-2 in Kandy on the back of Nazmul Shanto’s unbeaten century. Opener Tamim Iqbal missed out on his own ton when he was caught by Lahiru Thirimanne off the bowling of Vishwa Fernando (2-61) for 90, while Saif Hassan was the first to go, out LBW to Fernando without scoring. The other unbeaten batsman was Mominul Haque on 64. Shanto supported Iqbal during their 144-run stand for the second wicket and had added 150 runs for the third wicket with his captain. He was on 126 at the close of play after bringing up his maiden Test century.

T20 INTERNATIONAL

Zimbabwe fall short

Zimbabwe fell 11 runs short of a surprise win over Pakistan in the first Twenty20 in Harare yesterday. Pakistan batting first profited through opener Mohammad Rizwan, who batted through the 20 overs to finish on 82 not out. He bolstered that total in the final over, plundering 20 runs off Richard Ngarava(1-48) to lift the visitors to 149-7. That finish proved crucial as Zimbabwe’s Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (29) and Craig Ervine (34) left them needing 68 from eight overs. Luke Jongwe’s 30 not out pulled them within range, but despite some big hitting, Pakistan’s death bowlers completed the job. Usman Qadir picked up 3-29. The second match of the three-game series is tomorrow.

IPL

Sunrisers get first win

Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up their first win of the season yesterday, defeating the Punjab Kings by nine wickets. The Sunrisers’ bowlers restricted the Kings to 120, which left a relatively comfortable chase for David Warner (37), Jonny Bairstow (63 not out) and Kane Williamson (16 not out). On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma urged his batsmen to step up after yet another listless performance in the middle overs saw the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions suffer their second defeat of their campaign. Opting to bat first against the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai had reached 67-1 in the seventh over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, but lost their way, ending up with a paltry 137-9 from their 20 overs. Rohit’s side had defended low totals in their previous two matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, but failed to do so on Tuesday as Delhi registered a six-wicket victory. “After the start we got, I thought we could have very batted well in the middle overs, which we didn’t do,” Rohit said at the presentation ceremony. “That’s something we need to focus on. It’s been happening time and again.” Mumbai had been cruising at 86-1 against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata before being bundled out for 152, while they raised 55 for the opening partnership against Hyderabad, but could not capitalize on the brisk start and managed 150-5. On Tuesday, Delhi leg-spinner Amit Mishra did the damage with 4-24, including the wickets of Rohit, and hard-hitting middle-order batsmen Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. “We are just not being able to capitalize on the start that we are getting in the powerplay,” said Rohit, who scored 44 and added 58 for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav. “This is something we need to understand as a batting unit. That is something we failed to do again, but you have got to give credit to Delhi bowlers.”