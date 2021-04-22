Irving bounces back as Nets down the Pelicans

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Kyrie Irving on Tuesday scored 32 points as the Brooklyn Nets shrugged off the injury absence of Kevin Durant to down the New Orleans Pelicans 134-129.

An impressive all-round offensive display helped Brooklyn to a win that saw them close to within half a game of the Philadelphia 76ers at the top of the Eastern Conference.

With Durant out with a thigh contusion and James Harden still missing with a hamstring strain, it was left to the Nets’ supporting cast to back up Irving.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, center, chases the ball during their NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Joe Harris finished with 24 points and Landry Shamet added 18, while Blake Griffin delivered 16 points from the bench. Bruce Brown added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“We needed everything tonight from everyone,” Irving said. “I feel like we found something good in the second half.”

Irving had taken responsibility on Sunday after the Nets’ scoring dried up down the stretch in a 109-107 defeat to the Miami Heat.

He old led from the front in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, piling up 15 points in the final period to get Brooklyn over the line.

“We just made shots,” Irving said. “In the last three minutes against Miami we should [have] had two or three plays. Tonight we were just playing off each other really well and it worked in our favor.”

Nets coach Steve Nash had a simple explanation for Irving’s improved fourth-quarter performance.

“The ball went in tonight and it didn’t go in last time,” Nash said. “At the end of the day he made some really difficult shots. You tip your hat to the star player that makes the shots.”

