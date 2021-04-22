Kyrie Irving on Tuesday scored 32 points as the Brooklyn Nets shrugged off the injury absence of Kevin Durant to down the New Orleans Pelicans 134-129.
An impressive all-round offensive display helped Brooklyn to a win that saw them close to within half a game of the Philadelphia 76ers at the top of the Eastern Conference.
With Durant out with a thigh contusion and James Harden still missing with a hamstring strain, it was left to the Nets’ supporting cast to back up Irving.
Photo: AP
Joe Harris finished with 24 points and Landry Shamet added 18, while Blake Griffin delivered 16 points from the bench. Bruce Brown added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“We needed everything tonight from everyone,” Irving said. “I feel like we found something good in the second half.”
Irving had taken responsibility on Sunday after the Nets’ scoring dried up down the stretch in a 109-107 defeat to the Miami Heat.
He old led from the front in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, piling up 15 points in the final period to get Brooklyn over the line.
“We just made shots,” Irving said. “In the last three minutes against Miami we should [have] had two or three plays. Tonight we were just playing off each other really well and it worked in our favor.”
Nets coach Steve Nash had a simple explanation for Irving’s improved fourth-quarter performance.
“The ball went in tonight and it didn’t go in last time,” Nash said. “At the end of the day he made some really difficult shots. You tip your hat to the star player that makes the shots.”
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Knicks 109, Hornets 97
‧ Hawks 112, Magic 96
‧ Trail Blazers 112, Clippers 113
‧ Kings 120, Timberwolves 134
The national cricket body (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with hints that an Asian Games bid might be on the horizon. At a luncheon at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket grounds in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township. The CTCSA said that the assistance of expat teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans. Taiwan has upward of 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated ground — the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Lu said that the association is focused on gaining Asian Cricket Council
ON THE TABLE: While another Japanese official dismissed the comments, a minister in charge of vaccinations said that there could be a total bar on spectators at the Games Canceling the Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 remains a possibility, a senior Japanese politician said yesterday, as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go. Toshiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) No. 2, said the Olympics must be canceled “without hesitation” if the virus situation is too severe. A year after their historic postponement, the 2020 Olympics remain beset by COVID-19 problems, with parts of the torch relay forced behind closed doors and public support consistently low. Organizers and Olympic officials insist the Games will go ahead safely, but Nikai said that all options
TEAM ‘RESET’: Although it remains to be seen if Messi’s seventh Copa del Rey will be his last with Barca, the win has helped the team find its footing amid uncertainty Lionel Messi on Saturday scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks. The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best. It remains to be seen if his seventh Copa del Rey triumph is the last trophy Messi lifts in Barcelona colors, but if this was to be a final flourish, the 33-year-old crafted a fitting farewell. “It’s very
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be