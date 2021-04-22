Bayern Munich can be crowned Bundesliga champions this weekend after taking a 10 point lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 win at home against Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Tuesday.
Bayern seized control at the Allianz Arena with early goals by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Joshua Kimmich after second-placed RB Leipzig had earlier suffered a shock 1-2 defeat against relegation-threatened Cologne.
With just four games to go, club world champions Bayern would be guaranteed a ninth German league title in a row with a win against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday.
Photo: AFP
“I told the team before the game that we could take a huge step toward the title, which we have done. We want to now also win in Mainz,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said.
Off the field, Bayern are in disarray since Flick dropped a bombshell on Saturday last week by saying he wants to be released from his contract at the end of the season.
Bayern’s senior bosses responded by saying it “disapproves of the one-sided communication by Hansi Flick” and wants to focus on this week’s games.
Elsewhere, Bottom side Schalke 04 had their relegation confirmed after a 1-0 defeat against DSC Arminia Bielefeld after 30 consecutive years in Germany’s top flight.
Eintracht Frankfurt consolidated fourth place and the last spot for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win over Augsburg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP, LONDON
Chelsea on Tuesday moved into the Premier League’s top four after a 0-0 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea produced a flat performance, although the draw saw Thomas Tuchel’s side move into fourth place above West Ham United on goal-difference.
Chelsea on Saturday face West Ham in a crucial clash in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
SERIE A
AP, VERONA, Italy
ACF Fiorentina on Tuesday won 2-1 against Hellas Verona in Serie A to boost their chances of avoiding relegation.
A first-half Dusan Vlahovic penalty and a Martin Caceres goal against his former team secured the win for Fiorentina, although Eddie Salcedo’s header 18 minutes from time set up a nervy finale.
Fiorentina moved eight points above the relegation zone, ahead of the rest of the midweek games.
Verona remained safely in mid-table, despite their sixth defeat in seven matches.
