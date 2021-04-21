An 87th-minute header from defender Diego Llorente gave Leeds United a 1-1 home draw with Liverpool in the English Premier League on Monday after the home side staged a protest against the breakaway European Super League prior to the kickoff.
Leeds players came out for their warm-up wearing shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Earn It” under the UEFA Champions League logo — a reference to the fact that the proposed 20-club Super League would have 15 permanent members with no relegation.
A plane flew overhead trailing a banner proclaiming “say no to superleague,” while the Liverpool team coach was greeted with fans venting their anger.
Photo: AFP
The result left Liverpool sixth on 53 points from 32 games, one behind fifth-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand and two adrift of West Ham United in fourth. Leeds stayed 10th on 46 points.
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa praised his team for digging deep to avoid defeat.
“There were periods when one dominated the other,” he told the BBC. “Perhaps in the second half when we were losing we had more continuity when we were searching for the equalize.”
“We kept on being dangerous even though the opponent was defending close to their goal,” he added.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp put on a brave face after his team let victory slip away from their grasp.
“It is disappointing of course, but we cannot say it was not deserved for Leeds,” he said. “We had big chances in the first half but didn’t use those.”
“We will fight for the Champions League with all we have. This a point more in the end. It is always best to win all the games, but if not, we have to shake a bit and go again, and that is what we will do,” he said.
