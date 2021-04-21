Academy coach Ryan Mason is to lead Tottenham Hotspur into the EFL Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday as the youngest manager in the club’s history after being installed as the replacement for the fired Jose Mourinho until the end of the season, the team confirmed yesterday.
The 29-year-old Mason retired from playing in 2018 on medical advice after failing to fully recover from a fractured skull following a clash of heads during an English Premier League game the previous year.
Mourinho, 58, was sacked on Monday, just six days before the EFL Cup final as the Portuguese manager paid the price for a turbulent campaign.
Photo: Reuters
He was dismissed after only 17 months in charge, even though he could have led the club to their first silverware since 2008.
Former England skipper Wayne Rooney, who played under Mourinho when he was in charge at Manchester United, said the Spurs should have waited to sack him.
“I think it’s crazy doing it before a Cup final,” Derby County manager Rooney said. “It’s strange timing anyway. Surely they could have waited until after the Cup final if that’s the direction they wanted to go in.
“Mourinho is a manager who loves winning trophies, that’s quite clear to see. He’s won a lot of trophies throughout his career... If there was one manager to set up a team to play against City in a Cup final it’s Mourinho. Tottenham haven’t had the best of seasons, so from that point of view it’s crazy and a massive risk,” he said.
Tottenham have been struggling in their bid to qualify for the UEFA Champions League via a top-four finish in the English Premier League.
Spurs are seventh, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, and suffered a shock Europa League last-16 exit against Dinamo Zagreb.
“The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties,” a Tottenham statement said.
The bombshell news came less than 24 hours after Tottenham announced they were one of 12 clubs planning to launch a breakaway European Super League.
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the [COVID-19] pandemic.”
“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged,” Levy said.
England captain Kane responded to Mourinho’s exit by tweeting: “Thank you for everything Boss. A pleasure to have worked together. I wish you all the best for your next chapter.”
Son Heung-min was one of the players to thrive under Mourinho and the South Korea forward paid tribute to him.
“I have no words to describe how I’m feeling, it’s been a pleasure to work with you,” Son wrote on Instagram. “I’m sorry things didn’t work out and truly grateful for the time we’ve had together. Good luck and all the best for the future.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
The national cricket body (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with hints that an Asian Games bid might be on the horizon. At a luncheon at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket grounds in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township. The CTCSA said that the assistance of expat teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans. Taiwan has upward of 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated ground — the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Lu said that the association is focused on gaining Asian Cricket Council
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom
ON THE TABLE: While another Japanese official dismissed the comments, a minister in charge of vaccinations said that there could be a total bar on spectators at the Games Canceling the Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 remains a possibility, a senior Japanese politician said yesterday, as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go. Toshiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) No. 2, said the Olympics must be canceled “without hesitation” if the virus situation is too severe. A year after their historic postponement, the 2020 Olympics remain beset by COVID-19 problems, with parts of the torch relay forced behind closed doors and public support consistently low. Organizers and Olympic officials insist the Games will go ahead safely, but Nikai said that all options