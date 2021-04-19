CRICKET
India eyes Olympic inclusion
The sport’s bid for Olympic inclusion has received backing from the Indian board, which said it was keen to help the game become part of the world’s biggest sporting extravaganza. Cricket last featured in the 1900 Olympics in Paris and the International Cricket Council has been pushing for the inclusion of the sport’s Twenty20 format in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. The Board of Control for India, the world’s richest cricket board, previously had concerns about the idea, fearing it might lose its autonomy and become answerable to the country’s Olympic committee. It appears to have changed its stance following a virtual Apex Committee meeting on Friday. “We are exploring that opportunity,” board treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said. “We’re keen but how the modalities would be worked out, we’re working on that aspect.”
RUNNING
Kipchoge wins in Enschede
Eliud Kipchoge, the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder, yesterday won the Enschede Marathon in preparation for the Tokyo Games. “It is mission accomplished,” the 36-year-old Kenyan said. “It was so good a marathon happened a few months before the Olympics to test our fitness.” Kipchoge completed the course, over eight laps at Twente airport, in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 30 seconds. He was well outside his official world record of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds set in Berlin in 2018, but comfortably outpaced his competition.
SNOOKER
O’Sullivan wins, fans return
Ronnie O’Sullivan on Saturday started his World Championship defense with a 10-4 win over Mark Joyce as fans were allowed back into sporting events in England for the first time this year. More than 600 tickets were sold for the three sessions at the Crucible as part of the government’s pilot scheme to help sports out of lockdown after an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Six-time world champion O’Sullivan, 45, was playing on the first day of the tournament and despite a sloppy start he never looked threatened by Joyce as he entertained the reduced crowd. “It was really nice to have the crowd in because if there was no crowd I could have sunk even lower into my chair,” O’Sullivan told the BBC. “You always like to keep them happy because they pay their money to have a good night out.”
FOOTBALL
Donald receives apology
The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity. Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents DeVincent Spriggs, told Pittsburgh reporters on Friday that his client mistook someone else for Donald during the altercations. He said that his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes, “I realized that it was not Aaron Donald.” “I certainly extend an apology to Aaron for any problems this may have caused him,” Hollis said. “Aaron has certainly been through enough so we want to put this to rest.” An attorney for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said that witnesses and surveillance video refuted the accusation. Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicated that Donald did not assault anyone, but was trying to save Spriggs
The national cricket body (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with hints that an Asian Games bid might be on the horizon. At a luncheon at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket grounds in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township. The CTCSA said that the assistance of expat teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans. Taiwan has upward of 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated ground — the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Lu said that the association is focused on gaining Asian Cricket Council
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
‘HISTORIC’ MOMENT: ‘ Matsuyama Masters’ was trending on Twitter in Japan, as TV stations ran breaking news flashes and golf-related shares rose on the stock market Japan on Sunday sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters, but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed “congratulations and respect from the heart” for Matsuyama’s “historic” win, which came as ray of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom