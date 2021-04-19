SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

India eyes Olympic inclusion

The sport’s bid for Olympic inclusion has received backing from the Indian board, which said it was keen to help the game become part of the world’s biggest sporting extravaganza. Cricket last featured in the 1900 Olympics in Paris and the International Cricket Council has been pushing for the inclusion of the sport’s Twenty20 format in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. The Board of Control for India, the world’s richest cricket board, previously had concerns about the idea, fearing it might lose its autonomy and become answerable to the country’s Olympic committee. It appears to have changed its stance following a virtual Apex Committee meeting on Friday. “We are exploring that opportunity,” board treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said. “We’re keen but how the modalities would be worked out, we’re working on that aspect.”

RUNNING

Kipchoge wins in Enschede

Eliud Kipchoge, the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder, yesterday won the Enschede Marathon in preparation for the Tokyo Games. “It is mission accomplished,” the 36-year-old Kenyan said. “It was so good a marathon happened a few months before the Olympics to test our fitness.” Kipchoge completed the course, over eight laps at Twente airport, in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 30 seconds. He was well outside his official world record of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds set in Berlin in 2018, but comfortably outpaced his competition.

SNOOKER

O’Sullivan wins, fans return

Ronnie O’Sullivan on Saturday started his World Championship defense with a 10-4 win over Mark Joyce as fans were allowed back into sporting events in England for the first time this year. More than 600 tickets were sold for the three sessions at the Crucible as part of the government’s pilot scheme to help sports out of lockdown after an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Six-time world champion O’Sullivan, 45, was playing on the first day of the tournament and despite a sloppy start he never looked threatened by Joyce as he entertained the reduced crowd. “It was really nice to have the crowd in because if there was no crowd I could have sunk even lower into my chair,” O’Sullivan told the BBC. “You always like to keep them happy because they pay their money to have a good night out.”

FOOTBALL

Donald receives apology

The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity. Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents DeVincent Spriggs, told Pittsburgh reporters on Friday that his client mistook someone else for Donald during the altercations. He said that his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes, “I realized that it was not Aaron Donald.” “I certainly extend an apology to Aaron for any problems this may have caused him,” Hollis said. “Aaron has certainly been through enough so we want to put this to rest.” An attorney for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said that witnesses and surveillance video refuted the accusation. Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicated that Donald did not assault anyone, but was trying to save Spriggs