PREMIER LEAGUE
Kane hurts ankle
Tottenham Hotspur face an anxious wait to discover the severity of Harry Kane’s ankle injury after he hobbled off after scoring twice in their 2-2 draw away to Everton on Friday. Kane moved clear at the top in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot award as his brace moved him to 21 for the season. However, with Tottenham’s League Cup final against Manchester City looming, the sight of him limping off in stoppage-time was a concern. Kane has had a history of ankle injuries and England manager Gareth Southgate will also be anxiously awaiting updates from the Tottenham medical team. “I don’t really know much. I don’t have much to say. I don’t want to be stupidly optimistic. At the moment I don’t know. I believe tomorrow we will have more detail,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said of Kane’s injury. “For him to come out it is not because it’s nothing, it’s something. The next match is Wednesday [against Southampton], the other is Sunday [in the League Cup final], let’s see and let’s be positive.”
BUNDESLIGA
Leipzig held 0-0
RB Leipzig on Friday had a last-minute goal ruled out and were held to a 0-0 draw at home by TSG 1899 Hoffenheim to hand the Bundesliga title initiative back to Bayern Munich. Second-placed Leipzig have 61 points, but Bayern had an opportunity to stretch their lead to seven points with their game against third-placed VfL Wolfsburg to be played after press time last night. Leipzig thought they had won the game at the death when Yussuf Poulsen headed in, but he was penalized for handball after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.
LIGUE 1
Lille, Montpellier draw
Lille OSC on Friday needed a late equalizer from Luiz Araujo to draw 1-1 at home to Montpellier HSC and guarantee that they kept top spot in a close French title race, regardless of whether defending champions Paris Saint-Germain win this weekend. With time running out against a well-drilled and counterattacking Montpellier side, a loose ball fell to the Brazilian on the left of the penalty area and Araujo curled a superb shot past goalkeeper Jonas Omlin in the 84th minute. Lille were four points ahead of PSG, who are to play AS Saint-Etienne today.
WORLD CUP
Qatar mulls WC jabs
Qatar is in talks with manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that all fans attending next year’s World Cup in the country have been vaccinated, the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Friday. “We have been negotiating and talking to the vaccination providers on how we can make sure that everyone attending the World Cup is vaccinated,” he said during the Raisina Dialogue, a virtual event hosted by the Observer Research Foundation. “Right now there are programs under development to provide vaccination to all the attendees of the World Cup. We will be able, hopefully, to host a COVID-free event. We also hope that globally the pandemic will start to go down and disappear.” FIFA president Gianni Infantino has previously said that measures to contain the virus would need to be taken during the tournament, but did not given details. “Maybe some precautionary measures have to be taken,” Infantino told reporters during the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha in February.
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
‘HISTORIC’ MOMENT: ‘ Matsuyama Masters’ was trending on Twitter in Japan, as TV stations ran breaking news flashes and golf-related shares rose on the stock market Japan on Sunday sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters, but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed “congratulations and respect from the heart” for Matsuyama’s “historic” win, which came as ray of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom
ON THE TABLE: While another Japanese official dismissed the comments, a minister in charge of vaccinations said that there could be a total bar on spectators at the Games Canceling the Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 remains a possibility, a senior Japanese politician said yesterday, as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go. Toshiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) No. 2, said the Olympics must be canceled “without hesitation” if the virus situation is too severe. A year after their historic postponement, the 2020 Olympics remain beset by COVID-19 problems, with parts of the torch relay forced behind closed doors and public support consistently low. Organizers and Olympic officials insist the Games will go ahead safely, but Nikai said that all options