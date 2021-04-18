McCollum scores 29 as the Trail Blazers escape against Spurs

AP, SAN ANTONIO, Texas





C.J. McCollum on Friday scored 29 points as the Portland Trail Blazers escaped with a 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, who missed three shots on their final possession.

Portland overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half, despite not having Damian Lillard, who missed the game after straining his right hamstring during practice on Thursday.

“To get a win without Dame was very important,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “The way we came back, down 16, was important. To find a way to finish a game was important. So, I think there was a lot of positives to take from this game.”

The Portland Trail Blazers’ C.J. McCollum, front, drives past DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs during their NBA game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Norman Powell added 22 points and Anfernee Simons had 16 for Portland, who snapped a two-game skid.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points, while Dejounte Murray had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for San Antonio.

Powell’s driving layup with 22.8 seconds remaining gave Portland a 107-106 lead. DeRozan missed a jumper from the wing with 9.2 seconds left, but Jakob Poeltl tipped the rebound out to Rudy Gay, who missed a three-pointer.

Derrick White of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during their NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Poeltl got the rebound, but missed his shot as time expired.

The Spurs also had two turnovers in the final two minutes.

“We played hard the whole night, but down the stretch, too many mistakes on the defensive end and a couple of turnovers,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ Enes Kanter, right, is fouled by DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs during their NBA game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday. Photo: AFP

