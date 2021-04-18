C.J. McCollum on Friday scored 29 points as the Portland Trail Blazers escaped with a 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, who missed three shots on their final possession.
Portland overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half, despite not having Damian Lillard, who missed the game after straining his right hamstring during practice on Thursday.
“To get a win without Dame was very important,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “The way we came back, down 16, was important. To find a way to finish a game was important. So, I think there was a lot of positives to take from this game.”
Norman Powell added 22 points and Anfernee Simons had 16 for Portland, who snapped a two-game skid.
DeMar DeRozan had 24 points, while Dejounte Murray had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for San Antonio.
Powell’s driving layup with 22.8 seconds remaining gave Portland a 107-106 lead. DeRozan missed a jumper from the wing with 9.2 seconds left, but Jakob Poeltl tipped the rebound out to Rudy Gay, who missed a three-pointer.
Poeltl got the rebound, but missed his shot as time expired.
The Spurs also had two turnovers in the final two minutes.
“We played hard the whole night, but down the stretch, too many mistakes on the defensive end and a couple of turnovers,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Jazz 119, Pacers 111
‧ 76ers 106, Clippers 103
‧ Nets 130, Hornets 115
‧ Wizards 117, Pelicans 115, OT
‧ Rockets 99, Nuggets 128
‧ Pistons 110, Thunder 104
‧ Bulls 115, Grizzlies 126
‧ Timberwolves 119, Heat 111
‧ Magic 102, Raptors 113
