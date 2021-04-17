Saso maintains lead, as Hsu falls behind in Hawaii

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Yuka Saso on Thursday fired a second straight 64 to take a two-stoke halfway lead over former world No. 1 Lydia Ko in the LPGA Lotte Championship, as Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling slipped in the standings and Yani Tseng missed the cut.

Saso, a 19-year-old from the Philippines seeking a first US LPGA title after two wins on the Japan LPGA, shared a one-stroke overnight lead with Brittany Altomare.

She was six adrift when she teed off after New Zealand’s Ko stormed up the leaderboard with a sensational nine-under-par 63 that featured nine birdies without a bogey.

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan watches his shot off the 10th tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Thursday. Photo: AP

Undaunted, Saso was two-under through the first two holes at Kapolei Golf Club in Oahu, Hawaii.

After her lone bogey of the day at the fourth she birdied the fifth, then charged with four birdies in a row at the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th to tie Ko atop the leaderboard.

She snaked in a long birdie bomb at the 16th to gain the solo lead, and drained a four-footer at 17 as she built a 36-hole total of 16-under-par 128.

Taiwan’s Yani Tseng lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club in Hawaii on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“I think I hit good tee shots today and holed a lot of birdie putts,” said Saso, who added that the wind was “a little bit of a factor” on the back nine.

Trying to just “enjoy the moment” as she plays on a sponsor’s exemption, Saso said she would try to “just do my best again tomorrow” in pursuit of a first LPGA title.

Hsu fell from seventh place in the first round, when she had a five-under 67, to 52 with a one-over 73. The 26-year-old’s three birdies on the seventh, 10th and 18th holes were canceled out by bogeys on the third, 12th, 13th and 15th.

Meanwhile, fellow Taiwanese players Cheng Ssu-chia, Min Lee and former world No. 1 Tseng all missed the cut. Cheng, 23, had a par 72, which was not good enough to stay in the tournament with her two-under 70 in the first round. Lee, 25, fared better in her second round with a one-under 71 compared with her six-over in the first.

Tseng managed even worse in her second round with a nine-over 81, leaving her 16-over for the event.

At the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina, Taiwan’s C.T. Pan shot a one-over 72 to leave him tied at 81. The 29-year-old had birdies on the second, fifth and ninth holes, tempered by bogeys on the seventh, eighth, 10th and 15th.

Cameron Smith blitzed for a nine-under 62 to grab a one-stroke lead in the event over former British Open champion Stewart Cink.

Additional reporting by staff writer