Yuka Saso on Thursday fired a second straight 64 to take a two-stoke halfway lead over former world No. 1 Lydia Ko in the LPGA Lotte Championship, as Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling slipped in the standings and Yani Tseng missed the cut.
Saso, a 19-year-old from the Philippines seeking a first US LPGA title after two wins on the Japan LPGA, shared a one-stroke overnight lead with Brittany Altomare.
She was six adrift when she teed off after New Zealand’s Ko stormed up the leaderboard with a sensational nine-under-par 63 that featured nine birdies without a bogey.
Photo: AP
Undaunted, Saso was two-under through the first two holes at Kapolei Golf Club in Oahu, Hawaii.
After her lone bogey of the day at the fourth she birdied the fifth, then charged with four birdies in a row at the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th to tie Ko atop the leaderboard.
She snaked in a long birdie bomb at the 16th to gain the solo lead, and drained a four-footer at 17 as she built a 36-hole total of 16-under-par 128.
Photo: AFP
“I think I hit good tee shots today and holed a lot of birdie putts,” said Saso, who added that the wind was “a little bit of a factor” on the back nine.
Trying to just “enjoy the moment” as she plays on a sponsor’s exemption, Saso said she would try to “just do my best again tomorrow” in pursuit of a first LPGA title.
Hsu fell from seventh place in the first round, when she had a five-under 67, to 52 with a one-over 73. The 26-year-old’s three birdies on the seventh, 10th and 18th holes were canceled out by bogeys on the third, 12th, 13th and 15th.
Meanwhile, fellow Taiwanese players Cheng Ssu-chia, Min Lee and former world No. 1 Tseng all missed the cut. Cheng, 23, had a par 72, which was not good enough to stay in the tournament with her two-under 70 in the first round. Lee, 25, fared better in her second round with a one-under 71 compared with her six-over in the first.
Tseng managed even worse in her second round with a nine-over 81, leaving her 16-over for the event.
At the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina, Taiwan’s C.T. Pan shot a one-over 72 to leave him tied at 81. The 29-year-old had birdies on the second, fifth and ninth holes, tempered by bogeys on the seventh, eighth, 10th and 15th.
Cameron Smith blitzed for a nine-under 62 to grab a one-stroke lead in the event over former British Open champion Stewart Cink.
Additional reporting by staff writer
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
‘HISTORIC’ MOMENT: ‘ Matsuyama Masters’ was trending on Twitter in Japan, as TV stations ran breaking news flashes and golf-related shares rose on the stock market Japan on Sunday sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters, but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed “congratulations and respect from the heart” for Matsuyama’s “historic” win, which came as ray of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom
ON THE TABLE: While another Japanese official dismissed the comments, a minister in charge of vaccinations said that there could be a total bar on spectators at the Games Canceling the Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 remains a possibility, a senior Japanese politician said yesterday, as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go. Toshiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) No. 2, said the Olympics must be canceled “without hesitation” if the virus situation is too severe. A year after their historic postponement, the 2020 Olympics remain beset by COVID-19 problems, with parts of the torch relay forced behind closed doors and public support consistently low. Organizers and Olympic officials insist the Games will go ahead safely, but Nikai said that all options