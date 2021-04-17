Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tokyo Games to go on, local head says as virus cases rise

Reuters, TOKYO





Japan is committed to holding safe Olympic Games this summer, the Tokyo Olympics’ head said yesterday, as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted an expansion of contagion controls and fresh calls for the Games to again be postponed or canceled.

The government is set to expand quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions as a fourth wave of infections spread, casting more doubt on whether the Olympics can be held in Tokyo in fewer than 100 days.

“We’re not thinking of canceling the Olympics,” Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games president Seiko Hashimoto said, speaking on behalf of the committee.

The Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower are illuminated with Olympic colors in Tokyo on Thursday to mark 100 days to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Reuters

“We will continue to do what we can to implement a thorough safety regimen that will make people feel complete safety,” she said.

Japan’s top health experts have said that the COVID-19 pandemic has entered a fourth wave.

Daily cases in Osaka reached a record 1,208 on Thursday, driven by a virulent British strain of the virus. New infections rose to 729 in Tokyo, the most since early February when most of the nation was under a state of emergency.

Almost two-thirds of Japanese said the Olympics should be canceled or postponed, a Jiji Press news agency poll showed yesterday.

A scaled-back torch relay is already underway. Overseas fans have been barred from the Games and officials say that domestic fans may be kept out, too.

Olympic and government officials have said that further postponement of the Games is out of the question, but a groundswell of health experts have said it is too risky to hold the Games this summer. Compounding the problem is Japan’s relatively slow inoculation push, which began in February using imported vaccines.

Japan has exhibited “poor performance” in containing virus transmission, along with limited testing capacity and a slow vaccination rollout, according to a commentary of health experts published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday.

“Holding Tokyo 2020 for domestic political and economic purposes — ignoring scientific and moral imperatives — is contradictory to Japan’s commitment to global health and human security,” wrote lead author Kazuki Shimizu of the London School of Economics and Political Science.

A survey of more than 1,000 Japanese doctors last month showed that 75 percent believed it was better to postpone the Games, according to physician referral company Ishinotomo.