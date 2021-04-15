Tsitsipas saunters into Monte Carlo Masters last 16

AFP, MONACO





Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday made a winning start to the Monte Carlo Masters after the world No. 5 cruised past Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 and into the last 16.

Greece’s Tsitsipas, who had been given a bye into the second round, took just 1 hour, 24 minutes to beat 29th-ranked Karatsev of Russia.

The 22-year-old exploited 32 unforced errors from Karatsev to set up a clash with either Australia’s John Millman or Chile’s Cristian Garin.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in their Monte Carlo Masters second-round singles match in Monaco on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic next faces Jannik Sinner in his second-round match, after Italy’s up-and-coming star saw off Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Teenager Sinner has risen to 22nd in the world rankings after reaching the final of the Miami Open earlier this month.

“I will definitely have a game plan,” Sinner said, referring to his first meeting with Djokovic. “I know who is on the other side.”

Sinner, one of five Italians to reach the second round in Monte Carlo on Tuesday, is 15-5 so far this year, but is competing in the main draw of a Masters 1000 event for just the fourth time of his career.

Earlier on Tuesday, Daniil Medvedev pulled out of the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. The world No. 2 tested positive on Monday, after having practiced with Rafael Nadal the day before.

Organizers declined to comment on whether third seed Nadal risked being identified as a “close contact” of Medvedev and forced to quarantine.

Nadal is seeded to meet Djokovic in the tournament final, as he chases a 12th triumph at Monte Carlo, an important clay-court tournament in the run-up to the French Open.