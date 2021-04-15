Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday made a winning start to the Monte Carlo Masters after the world No. 5 cruised past Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 and into the last 16.
Greece’s Tsitsipas, who had been given a bye into the second round, took just 1 hour, 24 minutes to beat 29th-ranked Karatsev of Russia.
The 22-year-old exploited 32 unforced errors from Karatsev to set up a clash with either Australia’s John Millman or Chile’s Cristian Garin.
Photo: AFP
Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic next faces Jannik Sinner in his second-round match, after Italy’s up-and-coming star saw off Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.
Teenager Sinner has risen to 22nd in the world rankings after reaching the final of the Miami Open earlier this month.
“I will definitely have a game plan,” Sinner said, referring to his first meeting with Djokovic. “I know who is on the other side.”
Sinner, one of five Italians to reach the second round in Monte Carlo on Tuesday, is 15-5 so far this year, but is competing in the main draw of a Masters 1000 event for just the fourth time of his career.
Earlier on Tuesday, Daniil Medvedev pulled out of the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. The world No. 2 tested positive on Monday, after having practiced with Rafael Nadal the day before.
Organizers declined to comment on whether third seed Nadal risked being identified as a “close contact” of Medvedev and forced to quarantine.
Nadal is seeded to meet Djokovic in the tournament final, as he chases a 12th triumph at Monte Carlo, an important clay-court tournament in the run-up to the French Open.
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
‘HISTORIC’ MOMENT: ‘ Matsuyama Masters’ was trending on Twitter in Japan, as TV stations ran breaking news flashes and golf-related shares rose on the stock market Japan on Sunday sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters, but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed “congratulations and respect from the heart” for Matsuyama’s “historic” win, which came as ray of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom
FIFTY YEARS ON: ‘Don’t be afraid of competition, we can compete peacefully,’ said Yao Zhenxu, a Chinese player who was there when ‘ping-pong diplomacy’ began It was 50 years ago, but Zhang Xielin remembers vividly how a shaggy-haired US table tennis player stepped onto the Chinese team’s bus, a chance encounter which would shape history. It was the world championships in Nagoya, Japan, and Glenn Cowan mistakenly hopped in with Zhang and his teammates — an awkward moment because the US and China were then deeply at odds. “We were on the bus and were talking and laughing,” said Zhang, now 80. “But when we realized that an American had come onto the bus, we fell silent.” The Chinese triple world champion Zhuang Zedong eventually came forward and