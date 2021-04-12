Rafael Devers homered and the Boston Red Sox scored twice in the 10th inning — on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Christian Vazquez — to extend their winning streak to five games with a 6-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
“It’s a good vibe,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “A lot of people don’t feel like we have any superstars. This is a good baseball team.”
Baltimore outfielder Trey Mancini hit his first home run since his return from cancer surgery that caused him to miss last season.
“Our dugout exploded when he hit that homer,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “It seemed like there was a lot of relief for Trey coming into the dugout after that.”
The Orioles scored twice in the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead on a fielder’s choice by Maikel Franco and an RBI single by Freddy Galvis off Adam Ottavino.
Boston tied it in the ninth inning on a fielder’s choice by Bobby Dalbec against Cesar Valdez, who had converted his two previous save chances.
“As soon as I hit it, I was just flying... I mean, flying for me,” said Dalbec, batting only .095 this year. “I knew that was a big-time run there, obviously, and I was just trying to leg it out.”
Michael Chavis entered as a pinch-runner in the 10th and scored on a low pitch by Dillon Tate (0-1) that rolled to the backstop, while Vazquez added an insurance run with a single off Wade LeBlanc.
Matt Barnes (1-0) struck out two in the ninth and Matt Andriese earned Boston’s first save of the season.
Devers had two RBIs for the Red Sox, who have won five consecutive games for the first time since August 2019. They opened the season with three consecutive losses.
Zimmermann, a Maryland native who grew up rooting for the Orioles, made his third career start, but it was his first game at Camden Yards with fans in attendance (9,307).
Over six innings, he allowed three runs and seven hits, with four strikeouts and a walk.
“All in all, it was an outpouring of support that a hometown kid can only dream of having at the ballpark behind him,” Zimmermann said. “It was just incredibly special to hear that and to hear the crowd call my name in the first inning when I got announced and everything — it was pretty awesome.”
Also on Saturday, it was:
‧ Blue Jays 15, Angels 1
‧ Dodgers 9, Nationals 5
‧ Marlins 3, Mets 0
‧ Rays 4, Yankees 0
‧ Mariners 4, Twins 3 (10)
‧ Brewers 9, Cardinals 5
‧ Athletics 7, Astros 3
‧ Giants 4, Rockies 3
‧ Indians 11, Tigers 3
‧ Pirates 8, Cubs 2
‧ Padres 7, Rangers 4
‧ Braves 5, Phillies 4
‧ Diamondbacks 8, Reds 3
TAKE TWO: Tainan TSG are the favorites going into this season, which starts on Sunday. They have fearsome forwards and national ’keeper Pan Wen-chieh between the posts Defending champions Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) face a tough challenge from their southern neighbors Taipower and CPC FC when the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) season starts this weekend with four matches on Sunday. Promoting grassroots soccer, and organizing relegation and promotion between the top and second divisions last year was important for the progression of Taiwanese soccer, CTFA chairman Chiou I-jen told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “We are going in the right direction ... and becoming more competitive” for international competitions, Chiou said. Still the favorites, Tainan TSG have the league’s most fearsome forwards, with three international star players.
INSULT: Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby was involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee that he was leaving the pitch Valencia’s players on Sunday walked off during their La Liga game with Cadiz in protest against racist abuse, with coach Javi Gracia later claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to resume the match. The fixture was stopped in the 37th minute after Valencia said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was the victim of a racial insult. Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee David Medie Jimenez that he was leaving the pitch. The Frenchman’s teammates followed him off and Cadiz also went down the tunnel soon after. About 15
Nine-year-old Thai kickboxer Pornpattara “Tata” Peachaurai is eager to get back in the ring after COVID-19 curbs brought his fight season to a halt more than five months ago. The money he earns is vital income for his family. “All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum,” the lean young fighter said. “I’m proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum.” Tata’s last fight was in October last year, before a second COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand shut down sports events as bans on large gatherings were reimposed. “I cannot box. I
After several humbling losses to the West Division leaders, the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday sent quite the message to the Colorado Avalanche in their last of eight regular-season matchups. Eight was more than enough for the Wild to slow the Avalanche. Kevin Fiala notched his first career hat-trick, while Kirill Kaprizov had two of Minnesota’s three power-play goals as the sharp-shooting Wild beat Colorado 8-3 to hand the Avalanche their first regulation loss in 16 games. “We can play against you guys,” Fiala said. “If we’re going to meet them in the playoffs.” Luke Johnson, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored as