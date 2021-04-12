Red Sox extend win streak to five, beat Orioles 6-4

AP, BALTIMORE, Maryland





Rafael Devers homered and the Boston Red Sox scored twice in the 10th inning — on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Christian Vazquez — to extend their winning streak to five games with a 6-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

“It’s a good vibe,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “A lot of people don’t feel like we have any superstars. This is a good baseball team.”

Baltimore outfielder Trey Mancini hit his first home run since his return from cancer surgery that caused him to miss last season.

“Our dugout exploded when he hit that homer,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “It seemed like there was a lot of relief for Trey coming into the dugout after that.”

The Orioles scored twice in the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead on a fielder’s choice by Maikel Franco and an RBI single by Freddy Galvis off Adam Ottavino.

Boston tied it in the ninth inning on a fielder’s choice by Bobby Dalbec against Cesar Valdez, who had converted his two previous save chances.

“As soon as I hit it, I was just flying... I mean, flying for me,” said Dalbec, batting only .095 this year. “I knew that was a big-time run there, obviously, and I was just trying to leg it out.”

Michael Chavis entered as a pinch-runner in the 10th and scored on a low pitch by Dillon Tate (0-1) that rolled to the backstop, while Vazquez added an insurance run with a single off Wade LeBlanc.

Matt Barnes (1-0) struck out two in the ninth and Matt Andriese earned Boston’s first save of the season.

Devers had two RBIs for the Red Sox, who have won five consecutive games for the first time since August 2019. They opened the season with three consecutive losses.

Zimmermann, a Maryland native who grew up rooting for the Orioles, made his third career start, but it was his first game at Camden Yards with fans in attendance (9,307).

Over six innings, he allowed three runs and seven hits, with four strikeouts and a walk.

“All in all, it was an outpouring of support that a hometown kid can only dream of having at the ballpark behind him,” Zimmermann said. “It was just incredibly special to hear that and to hear the crowd call my name in the first inning when I got announced and everything — it was pretty awesome.”

