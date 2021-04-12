David Havili yesterday saved the Canterbury Crusaders with a drop goal a minute into extra-time to give the Super Rugby Aotearoa leaders a 30-27 win over the Wellington Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes, bottom of the table, led 27-20 in Wellington in the third quarter and threatened to inflict a second consecutive loss on the Crusaders, who last week fell to the Otago Highlanders.
By the end of regulation time, the defending champions had leveled the score at 27-all, bringing the golden-point rule into play for the second time in New Zealand, and a minute after the restart Havili slotted the match-winning drop goal.
Two early George Bridge tries had the Crusaders ahead 14-3 before the Hurricanes overcame handling issues and made inroads with direct running.
It was tied 17-17 at halftime and the Hurricanes hit the front early in the second half, despite being down to 14 men when Ngani Laumape was in the sin bin — but they were unable to hang on.
“We had to dig deep. We just had to hold the ball and be patient,” Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said. “Everyone in this competition is gunning for each other and there’s positions up for grabs in the finals — and the next few games are not going to get much easier.”
However, the hard-fought victory came at a cost, with All Blacks Josh Goodhue and Joe Moody, who was playing his centenary game for the Crusaders, leaving the field injured in the first quarter.
The Hurricanes had their moments when Ardie Savea and Dane Coles were on the field, despite losing a costly six lineouts, but when they were substituted in the second spell, the Crusaders woke up.
They had started strongly with Bridge’s two tries, before Laumape scored for the Hurricanes to start a flurry of points around the half-hour mark.
The Crusaders won a penalty from the restart, which Richie Mo’unga slotted only for his captain Barrett to spill the Hurricanes kick-off, which resulted in a try for Julian Savea.
While Laumape was in the sin bin for the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Hurricanes hit the front with a try for Wes Goosen, after Ardie Ardea wrong-footed the Crusaders by going down the blind side from a scrum.
Mo’unga and Jordie Barrett traded penalties to have the Hurricanes up 27-20, before Sevu Reece scored under the posts and Mo’unga’s conversion tied up the match.
TAKE TWO: Tainan TSG are the favorites going into this season, which starts on Sunday. They have fearsome forwards and national ’keeper Pan Wen-chieh between the posts Defending champions Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) face a tough challenge from their southern neighbors Taipower and CPC FC when the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) season starts this weekend with four matches on Sunday. Promoting grassroots soccer, and organizing relegation and promotion between the top and second divisions last year was important for the progression of Taiwanese soccer, CTFA chairman Chiou I-jen told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “We are going in the right direction ... and becoming more competitive” for international competitions, Chiou said. Still the favorites, Tainan TSG have the league’s most fearsome forwards, with three international star players.
INSULT: Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby was involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee that he was leaving the pitch Valencia’s players on Sunday walked off during their La Liga game with Cadiz in protest against racist abuse, with coach Javi Gracia later claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to resume the match. The fixture was stopped in the 37th minute after Valencia said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was the victim of a racial insult. Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee David Medie Jimenez that he was leaving the pitch. The Frenchman’s teammates followed him off and Cadiz also went down the tunnel soon after. About 15
Nine-year-old Thai kickboxer Pornpattara “Tata” Peachaurai is eager to get back in the ring after COVID-19 curbs brought his fight season to a halt more than five months ago. The money he earns is vital income for his family. “All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum,” the lean young fighter said. “I’m proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum.” Tata’s last fight was in October last year, before a second COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand shut down sports events as bans on large gatherings were reimposed. “I cannot box. I
After several humbling losses to the West Division leaders, the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday sent quite the message to the Colorado Avalanche in their last of eight regular-season matchups. Eight was more than enough for the Wild to slow the Avalanche. Kevin Fiala notched his first career hat-trick, while Kirill Kaprizov had two of Minnesota’s three power-play goals as the sharp-shooting Wild beat Colorado 8-3 to hand the Avalanche their first regulation loss in 16 games. “We can play against you guys,” Fiala said. “If we’re going to meet them in the playoffs.” Luke Johnson, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored as