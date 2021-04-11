Martin Jones made 32 saves to stymie Los Angeles again, while Patrick Marleau scored his 566th career goal as the San Jose Sharks beat the Kings 5-2 on Friday.
Kevin Labanc, Rudolfs Balcers and Dylan Gambrell also scored, while Brent Burns had three assists to give San Jose their fifth win in six games.
Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal.
Photo: AP
The key to the victory was once again Jones. He beat the Kings for the sixth time this season and has a .933 save percentage in seven games against his former team.
He joined Mike Vernon (1997-1998 against Anaheim) as the only Sharks goaltenders to beat one team six times in a season.
“It’s going well,” Jones said. “It’s obviously more fun winning hockey games. The challenge for us as a group is when things are going well to not change anything. When we play a certain way, we’re a tough team to play against.”
Photo: AP
Alex Iafallo and Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored for Los Angeles, while Cal Petersen made 24 saves.
The Kings have lost seven of nine.
“Getting the first goal is a positive,” Kings captain Anze Kopitar said. “We hit the snooze button for a little bit and next thing you know we’re down 3-1. That’s certainly not the recipe for success.”
Marleau scored in back-to-back games for the first time since November 2018 when Burns’ centering pass hit his skate and deflected past Petersen to make it 2-1 in the first.
Marleau played his 1,762nd career game, five shy of tying Gordie Howe’s all-time record.
“Patty has been real good in the last few weeks,” coach Bob Boughner said.
“It’s nice to see him being at the top of his game as he’s approaching that record. He’s in a good spot for us,” Boughner said.
That goal was part of a three-goal first period that Jones made stand up with a stellar second, which included stops on breakaways by Iafallo and Trevor Moore.
Jones did allow a soft goal from a bad angle to Anderson-Dolan early in the third, but the Sharks held on for the win thanks to a short-handed breakaway goal by Gambrell with three minutes remaining.
“Every time we play against this team it’s a long chance, a poor pinch, a poor cover and we chase the game night after night after night,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Blues 9, Wild 1
‧ Golden Knights 7, Coyotes 4
‧ Sabres 3, Capitals 4
‧ Devils 4, Penguins 6
‧ Ducks 0, Avalanche 2
‧ Islanders 1, Rangers 4
News of the MLB’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans on Saturday, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying that “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Republican governor told a news conference that the MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. He added that the decision would hurt working people in the state and have long-term consequences on the economy. “I want to be clear: I will not
TAKE TWO: Tainan TSG are the favorites going into this season, which starts on Sunday. They have fearsome forwards and national ’keeper Pan Wen-chieh between the posts Defending champions Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) face a tough challenge from their southern neighbors Taipower and CPC FC when the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) season starts this weekend with four matches on Sunday. Promoting grassroots soccer, and organizing relegation and promotion between the top and second divisions last year was important for the progression of Taiwanese soccer, CTFA chairman Chiou I-jen told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “We are going in the right direction ... and becoming more competitive” for international competitions, Chiou said. Still the favorites, Tainan TSG have the league’s most fearsome forwards, with three international star players.
INSULT: Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby was involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee that he was leaving the pitch Valencia’s players on Sunday walked off during their La Liga game with Cadiz in protest against racist abuse, with coach Javi Gracia later claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to resume the match. The fixture was stopped in the 37th minute after Valencia said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was the victim of a racial insult. Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee David Medie Jimenez that he was leaving the pitch. The Frenchman’s teammates followed him off and Cadiz also went down the tunnel soon after. About 15
Nine-year-old Thai kickboxer Pornpattara “Tata” Peachaurai is eager to get back in the ring after COVID-19 curbs brought his fight season to a halt more than five months ago. The money he earns is vital income for his family. “All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum,” the lean young fighter said. “I’m proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum.” Tata’s last fight was in October last year, before a second COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand shut down sports events as bans on large gatherings were reimposed. “I cannot box. I