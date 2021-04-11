Musgrove throws no-hitter for Padres

SECOND COMPLETE GAME: The San Diego starter struck out 10 and faced 28 batters, throwing 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes for the first no-hitter in the majors this season

AP, ARLINGTON, Texas





San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove on Friday pitched the first no-hitter in the history of his hometown team, allowing only one baserunner in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers.

The Padres were the only active MLB franchise without a no-hitter and it came in their 8,206th regular-season game from a 28-year-old who grew up just down the road in El Cajon, California.

In only his second start for San Diego, Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and faced 28 batters, one over the minimum.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, center, celebrates with teammates after throwing a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. Photo: AFP

He threw 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes.

The only Rangers baserunner was Joey Gallo, who was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning.

It was the first no-hitter in the majors this season and only the second complete game.

Kohei Arihara (0-1) made his first start for the Rangers after pitching for the past six seasons in Japan.

He allowed five hits and three runs over four innings.

ANGELS 7, BLUE JAYS 1

In Dunedin, Florida, Shohei Ohtani homered and drove in four runs, sending Los Angeles to the victory.

Ohtani completed a four-run second with a three-run double to deep right-center off T.J. Zeuch (0-1). He also connected for a solo drive to center during Los Angeles’ three-run fifth.

Jared Walsh also went deep for Los Angeles, while Andrew Heaney (1-1) struck out nine in six scoreless innings.

BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 1

In Atlanta, Georgia, Ronald Acuna Jr had four hits, including a long two-run homer that gave Atlanta the lead, and made a leaping catch to support Charlie Morton’s six strong innings.

Acuna’s fifth-inning blast off Zack Wheeler (1-1) landed deep in the center-field seats behind the Braves bullpen for a 2-1 lead.

He also had two doubles and an infield single.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 1

In Cleveland, Ohio, Franmil Reyes homered twice for Cleveland and Zach Plesac pitched seven dominant innings.

Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first off Derek Holland (0-1) and added a solo shot in the sixth to make it 4-0.

Plesac (1-1) pitched scoreless ball, allowing just three singles.

GIANTS 3, ROCKIES 1

In San Francisco, Johnny Cueto pitched 8-2/3 innings of four-hit ball, helping San Francisco win their home opener.

Cueto (1-0) allowed one run on Garrett Hampson’s sacrifice fly in the ninth. Jake McGee finished for his third save.

Brandon Crawford snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run double in the seventh. Alex Dickerson added an RBI single in the eighth for San Francisco.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber (0-2) permitted two runs and one hit in 6-1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked four.

RAYS 10, YANKEES 5

In St Petersburg, Florida, Rich Hill pitched six innings, helping Tampa Bay stop a four-game slide.

Austin Meadows had three of the Rays’ 13 hits. Willy Adames and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, while Brandon Lowe drove in three runs.

Hill (1-0), a 41-year-old lefty, allowed four runs and four hits.

Aaron Hicks and D.J. LeMahieu homered for the Yankees. Corey Kluber (0-1) was charged with three earned runs and five hits in 2-1/3 innings.

REDS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5

In Phoenix, Arizona, Tucker Barnhart hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and Tyler Naquin crushed his big league-best fifth homer, leading Cincinnati to their sixth straight victory.

Eugenio Suarez started the 10th on second base and Barnhart brought him home with a two-out single off Alex Young (0-2).

Cincinnati’s Amir Garrett got out of a bases-loaded jam to earn his second save, retiring Pavin Smith on a slow grounder for the final out.

Cionel Perez (1-0) got the win, retiring two batters in the ninth inning.

Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer for Arizona in their home opener.

ATHLETICS 6, ASTROS 2

In Houston, Texas, Matt Olson’s tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning lifted Oakland to the win.

The victory comes after the Astros have beated the A’s five times in this young season.

It was just the second win overall for Oakland this year.