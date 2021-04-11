Justin Rose apparently did not get the memo that Augusta National was a little more forgiving on Friday in the Masters.
The consolation was still having the lead, but just barely.
Rose had a putt on the fourth green that he did not hit hard enough to get through the fringe. Another putt on the sixth hole did not have enough pace and returned back to him about 60 feet away.
Photo: AP
All around him, major champions and a Masters rookie scored well enough to close the gap. The contenders even included Kim Si-woo, who broke his putter in anger and used a fairway metal to putt the final four holes.
Rose was among 12 players who broke par on Thursday. He was not among the 40 who broke par on Friday.
“I didn’t quite appreciate the scoring was going to be quite so good today,” he said.
Photo: AP
Even so, his even-par 72 was good enough for a one-shot lead going into a weekend filled with a little mystery how Augusta National will play and plenty of possibilities for who will win the green jacket.
One certainty: It will not be Dustin Johnson, who took 64 putts in 36 holes and missed the cut by two shots.
Rose was at seven-under 137, one shot ahead of Brian Harman (69) and Will Zalatoris (68), the 24-year-old from Dallas who still does not have a full PGA Tour card.
“I wanted to be here my entire life,” Zalatoris said after birdies on his last three holes to get in the final group. “Some people shy away from that, but I’m excited to be here. There’s no reason to feel intimidated now. I made it to here. And obviously, the job is not done by any means.”
Jordan Spieth (68) and Marc Leishman (67) were two shots behind. Spieth stands out for his wizardry around Augusta National — one green jacket, two runner-up finishes and a third place in his seven appearances — and because he is coming off a victory in the Texas Open that ended a drought of nearly four years.
“Having made a triple and five over-par holes through two rounds, I feel pretty good about being at five-under,” Spieth said after a 68.
The group three shots behind included Kim, who shot 69 without having much a chance to make birdies with a fairway metal on the greens.
After a three-putt bogey on the 14th and a chip that nearly ran off the green at the 15th, he jammed the head of the club into the turf and damaged it.
Asked if he had a backup putter, Kim replied: “No. I don’t want to answer anymore. Sorry.”
Johnson was not the only big name who missed the cut.
Brooks Koepka also had a 75 and 149 total, while Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy shot 74 to wind up at six-over 150.
Spain’s Sergio Garcia (72, 148), England’s Lee Westwood (71, 149) and Australia’s Jason Day (77, 153) also fell short of qualifying to play this weekend.
“Obviously it’s disappointing because I love the Masters,” said Garcia, the 2017 champion at Augusta. “If I didn’t love it, I wouldn’t care. You know, it would be nice to get a little bit more love from the course sometimes, you know?”
Additional reporting by Reuters
