SPORTS BRIEFS

FOOTBALL

Adams suspect in killings

A former NFL player is suspected of killing five people, including a doctor and his wife, in South Carolina before dying by suicide on Thursday. The suspect, identified as former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams, allegedly fatally shot the five victims on Wednesday in Rock Hill. He then returned to his parents’ house, where he killed himself early on Thursday morning after a standoff with police. The five victims were a 70-year-old doctor, his 69-year-old spouse and two of their grandchildren, aged five and nine, and a 38-year-old man. Adams also played for the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, the Oakland Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons.

GOLF

McIlroy hits his dad

Rory McIlroy on Thursday endured his worst ever start to a Masters and while it might leave a mark on his psyche, the Northern Irishman’s father might have felt the sting even more after being struck by one of his son’s errant shots. McIlroy, who two weeks ago sent a tee shot into a swimming pool at a match play event in Austin, Texas, hit his father in the left leg with his second shot at the seventh hole en route to a four-over 76. “I knew it was my dad when I was aiming at him,” McIlroy said. McIlroy’s father walked away before joking with a reporter that he was going to demand an autographed glove. “I think he just needs to go put some ice on it, maybe I’ll autograph a bag of frozen peas for him,” McIlroy said.

SOCCER

Hertha sacking sparks spat

Hungary on Thursday summoned a German embassy official after Bundesliga side Hertha BSC sacked their Hungarian goalkeeping coach for making anti-immigration comments in an interview. The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Hertha’s dismissal on Tuesday of goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry “restricted free expression.” In the interview, Petry criticized Europe’s “immigration policy,” which he called “an expression of moral decline.” He also criticized RB Leipzig and Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi for posting a Facebook message that expressed solidarity with an LGBT rights and same-sex adoption campaign. Several Hungarian ministers protested against Petry’s dismissal. “In the 20th century there was totalitarianism which originated in Germany, I wouldn’t like if it also was in the 21st century,” Hungarian Cabinet chief Gergely Gulyas said. The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized references to Nazi-era Germany. “We very clearly reject the allusions to Nazism,” it said.

SOCCER

Rare Griezmann hat-trick

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has been spared having to remember three different dates to mark the birthdays of each of his three children — as they were all born on April 8. When the World Cup winner confirmed that his wife, Erika Choperena, had given birth to a daughter on Thursday, remarkably it was on the same date as their elder children, Mia (born 2016) and Amaro (2019). While it is rare that three siblings born several years apart share the same birthday, the Griezmanns have some way to go if they are to match the Guinness World Record. Five of Carolyn and Ralph Cummins’ children were all born on Feb. 20 between 1952 and 1966 — the odds of which were 17.8 billion to one.