FOOTBALL
Adams suspect in killings
A former NFL player is suspected of killing five people, including a doctor and his wife, in South Carolina before dying by suicide on Thursday. The suspect, identified as former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams, allegedly fatally shot the five victims on Wednesday in Rock Hill. He then returned to his parents’ house, where he killed himself early on Thursday morning after a standoff with police. The five victims were a 70-year-old doctor, his 69-year-old spouse and two of their grandchildren, aged five and nine, and a 38-year-old man. Adams also played for the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, the Oakland Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons.
GOLF
McIlroy hits his dad
Rory McIlroy on Thursday endured his worst ever start to a Masters and while it might leave a mark on his psyche, the Northern Irishman’s father might have felt the sting even more after being struck by one of his son’s errant shots. McIlroy, who two weeks ago sent a tee shot into a swimming pool at a match play event in Austin, Texas, hit his father in the left leg with his second shot at the seventh hole en route to a four-over 76. “I knew it was my dad when I was aiming at him,” McIlroy said. McIlroy’s father walked away before joking with a reporter that he was going to demand an autographed glove. “I think he just needs to go put some ice on it, maybe I’ll autograph a bag of frozen peas for him,” McIlroy said.
SOCCER
Hertha sacking sparks spat
Hungary on Thursday summoned a German embassy official after Bundesliga side Hertha BSC sacked their Hungarian goalkeeping coach for making anti-immigration comments in an interview. The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Hertha’s dismissal on Tuesday of goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry “restricted free expression.” In the interview, Petry criticized Europe’s “immigration policy,” which he called “an expression of moral decline.” He also criticized RB Leipzig and Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi for posting a Facebook message that expressed solidarity with an LGBT rights and same-sex adoption campaign. Several Hungarian ministers protested against Petry’s dismissal. “In the 20th century there was totalitarianism which originated in Germany, I wouldn’t like if it also was in the 21st century,” Hungarian Cabinet chief Gergely Gulyas said. The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized references to Nazi-era Germany. “We very clearly reject the allusions to Nazism,” it said.
SOCCER
Rare Griezmann hat-trick
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has been spared having to remember three different dates to mark the birthdays of each of his three children — as they were all born on April 8. When the World Cup winner confirmed that his wife, Erika Choperena, had given birth to a daughter on Thursday, remarkably it was on the same date as their elder children, Mia (born 2016) and Amaro (2019). While it is rare that three siblings born several years apart share the same birthday, the Griezmanns have some way to go if they are to match the Guinness World Record. Five of Carolyn and Ralph Cummins’ children were all born on Feb. 20 between 1952 and 1966 — the odds of which were 17.8 billion to one.
News of the MLB’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans on Saturday, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying that “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Republican governor told a news conference that the MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. He added that the decision would hurt working people in the state and have long-term consequences on the economy. “I want to be clear: I will not
DEFENSE, OFFENSE: Tim Melville said his teammates were to thank for the no-hitter that he threw on Friday, while his batters plundered 22 runs in the two games The Uni-President Lions yesterday completed their second win in two days over the Weichuan Dragons in Tainan after their American pitcher threw a no-hitter on Friday. The hot bats of the Lions smashed four home runs from 14 hits against six opposition pitchers on their way to a 9-2 victory yesterday, which followed a 13-0 thrashing at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium on Friday. Yesterday’s other contest was a slugfest in Taoyuan, with the visiting CTBC Brothers downing the Rakuten Monkeys 12-6 in a contest that had 30 hits. Tim Melville entered the Taiwan pro baseball history books when he tossed a no-hitter
INSULT: Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby was involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee that he was leaving the pitch Valencia’s players on Sunday walked off during their La Liga game with Cadiz in protest against racist abuse, with coach Javi Gracia later claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to resume the match. The fixture was stopped in the 37th minute after Valencia said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was the victim of a racial insult. Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee David Medie Jimenez that he was leaving the pitch. The Frenchman’s teammates followed him off and Cadiz also went down the tunnel soon after. About 15
TAKE TWO: Tainan TSG are the favorites going into this season, which starts on Sunday. They have fearsome forwards and national ’keeper Pan Wen-chieh between the posts Defending champions Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) face a tough challenge from their southern neighbors Taipower and CPC FC when the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) season starts this weekend with four matches on Sunday. Promoting grassroots soccer, and organizing relegation and promotion between the top and second divisions last year was important for the progression of Taiwanese soccer, CTFA chairman Chiou I-jen told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “We are going in the right direction ... and becoming more competitive” for international competitions, Chiou said. Still the favorites, Tainan TSG have the league’s most fearsome forwards, with three international star players.