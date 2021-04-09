SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

French Open pushed back

The French Open has been delayed by one week because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said yesterday. The clay-court Grand Slam tournament was set to start on May 23, but first-round matches would now get under way on May 30. The French Tennis Federation said that the decision was taken to maximize chances that the event would be played “in front of as many spectators as possible” in a safe environment.

CRICKET

Zaman, Azam lead Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman hit his second successive century and captain Babar Azam made 94 to set up a 28-run win for Pakistan in the series-deciding third and final one-day international against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday. South Africa’s chances of chasing down Pakistan’s total of 320-7 were effectively snuffed out by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took three wickets in successive overs to reduce the hosts to 140-5 in the 28th over. Batsman Kyle Verreynne (62) and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (54) put on 108 off 100 balls for the sixth wicket, but both were dismissed in the space of seven balls as South Africa were bowled out for 292. Azam said that Pakistan wanted to continue winning when they go into a four-match Twenty20 series, which is to start in Johannesburg tomorrow. “It’s a confidence game and we gained a lot of confidence,” he said. “We will take that and try and win the T20 series.”

SOCCER

Wenger backs offside system

FIFA would be ready to implement an automated system for offside calls at next year’s World Cup in Qatar, FIFA head of global development Arsene Wenger said. The International Football Association Board last month said that it was continuing to review the offside law and planned to test technology that would allow for “semiautomatic” decisions to limit the need for long waits for video reviews. However, Wenger said that he supported the “automated” offside technology, which directly informs a referee’s assistant if an incident is offside. “I’m pushing very hard to have the automated offsides, which means straight away the signal goes to the linesman,” he said. “On average, the time we have to wait is around 70 seconds, sometimes 1 minute and 20 seconds... It is so important because we see many celebrations are canceled after that for marginal situations.”

GYMNASTICS

Biles hints Paris possible

US superstar Simone Biles on Wednesday said that she might reconsider her decision to retire after this year’s Tokyo Olympics, hinting that she might yet compete at the 2024 Paris Games as a specialist. Speaking to reporters at the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s virtual media summit, she said that her French coaches, Laurent and Cecile Landi, had persuaded her to keep her options open. “Right now my main focus is Tokyo,” Biles said. “After that I have a tour that we’ve put together around the US. I’m really excited to do that. Afterwards, I’m not so sure. Cecile and Laurent are from Paris, so they’ve kind of guilted me into coming back as a specialist. But the main goal is the Olympics first, then the tour, and then we’ll have to see.”