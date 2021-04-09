Santander helps Orioles beat the NY Yankees 4-3

AP, NEW YORK





The Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday beat the New York Yankees 4-3, with Anthony Santander delivering a game-saving dart from right field to home plate.

Santander might not have had the chance if Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres had gotten a routine throw across the diamond an inning earlier.

Santander threw out Gio Urshela trying to score on a fly ball in the 11th, moments after pinch hitter Chance Sisco’s go-ahead single in the top half.

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander follows through on a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon in their MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Brett Gardner bunted Urshela, the automatic runner, to third to open the inning.

D.J. LeMahieu then ripped a liner to right. Santander set himself, caught it and delivered a perfect throw home, a couple steps ahead of Urshela, who slid face first into catcher Pedro Severino’s tag.

“Well, he hit the ball to the right guy,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

It was the second laser home from Santander in the game, but he came up just short trying to get Tyler Wade in the 10th.

Santander also homered in the fifth.

Wade’s run might have been the winner if not for Torres’ blunder in the top of the 10th.

The 24-year-old skipped a throw past first baseman Jay Bruce on a two-out grounder by the slow-footed Severino, allowing Santander to score from third.

“I think the important thing is to continue to reinforce a lot of the good things, a lot of the progress that he legitimately has made,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, adding that “he has all the capabilities to be able to go out there and do it.”

“You have a high-profile miscue or something, you have to be able to work past that,” Boone said.

Sisco’s one-out hit off Chad Green (0-1) scored Rio Ruiz from third following a sacrifice bunt by Freddy Galvis.

“I felt fortunate,” Hyde said. “You get four hits through 11 innings against the New York Yankees, you’re not usually going to win. Credit goes to our guys for battling.”

In Washington, Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Pablo Sandoval drove a two-run homer to the deepest part of the ballpark off a Washington Nationals reliever who took over after Stephen Strasburg’s six scoreless innings, lifting the Braves to a 2-0 victory over the Nationals and a doubleheader sweep.

Sandoval drove a fastball from Tanner Rainey (0-1) more than 120m following a two-out single by Dansby Swanson in the seventh and final inning.

Luke Jackson (1-0) earned the win in game 2, while Sean Newcomb got three strikeouts for the save.

Ronald Acuna Jr doubled and had a pair of singles as Atlanta won the opener 7-6.

In other games on Wednesday, the Reds beat the Pirates 11-4, the Red Sox downed the Rays 9-2, the Indians defeated the Royals 4-2, the Tigers lost to the Twins 2-3, the Rangers edged the Blue Jays 2-1, the Cubs missed out against the Brewers 2-4, the Athletics downed the Dodgers 4-3, the Padres were beaten by the Giants 2-3, the Phillies beat the Mets 8-2, the Marlins were blanked by the Cardinals 0-7, the Mariners downed the White Sox 8-4 and the Rockies were too good for the Diamondbacks, winning 8-0.