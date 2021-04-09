The Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday beat the New York Yankees 4-3, with Anthony Santander delivering a game-saving dart from right field to home plate.
Santander might not have had the chance if Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres had gotten a routine throw across the diamond an inning earlier.
Santander threw out Gio Urshela trying to score on a fly ball in the 11th, moments after pinch hitter Chance Sisco’s go-ahead single in the top half.
Brett Gardner bunted Urshela, the automatic runner, to third to open the inning.
D.J. LeMahieu then ripped a liner to right. Santander set himself, caught it and delivered a perfect throw home, a couple steps ahead of Urshela, who slid face first into catcher Pedro Severino’s tag.
“Well, he hit the ball to the right guy,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.
It was the second laser home from Santander in the game, but he came up just short trying to get Tyler Wade in the 10th.
Santander also homered in the fifth.
Wade’s run might have been the winner if not for Torres’ blunder in the top of the 10th.
The 24-year-old skipped a throw past first baseman Jay Bruce on a two-out grounder by the slow-footed Severino, allowing Santander to score from third.
“I think the important thing is to continue to reinforce a lot of the good things, a lot of the progress that he legitimately has made,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, adding that “he has all the capabilities to be able to go out there and do it.”
“You have a high-profile miscue or something, you have to be able to work past that,” Boone said.
Sisco’s one-out hit off Chad Green (0-1) scored Rio Ruiz from third following a sacrifice bunt by Freddy Galvis.
“I felt fortunate,” Hyde said. “You get four hits through 11 innings against the New York Yankees, you’re not usually going to win. Credit goes to our guys for battling.”
In Washington, Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Pablo Sandoval drove a two-run homer to the deepest part of the ballpark off a Washington Nationals reliever who took over after Stephen Strasburg’s six scoreless innings, lifting the Braves to a 2-0 victory over the Nationals and a doubleheader sweep.
Sandoval drove a fastball from Tanner Rainey (0-1) more than 120m following a two-out single by Dansby Swanson in the seventh and final inning.
Luke Jackson (1-0) earned the win in game 2, while Sean Newcomb got three strikeouts for the save.
Ronald Acuna Jr doubled and had a pair of singles as Atlanta won the opener 7-6.
In other games on Wednesday, the Reds beat the Pirates 11-4, the Red Sox downed the Rays 9-2, the Indians defeated the Royals 4-2, the Tigers lost to the Twins 2-3, the Rangers edged the Blue Jays 2-1, the Cubs missed out against the Brewers 2-4, the Athletics downed the Dodgers 4-3, the Padres were beaten by the Giants 2-3, the Phillies beat the Mets 8-2, the Marlins were blanked by the Cardinals 0-7, the Mariners downed the White Sox 8-4 and the Rockies were too good for the Diamondbacks, winning 8-0.
News of the MLB’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans on Saturday, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying that “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Republican governor told a news conference that the MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. He added that the decision would hurt working people in the state and have long-term consequences on the economy. “I want to be clear: I will not
DEFENSE, OFFENSE: Tim Melville said his teammates were to thank for the no-hitter that he threw on Friday, while his batters plundered 22 runs in the two games The Uni-President Lions yesterday completed their second win in two days over the Weichuan Dragons in Tainan after their American pitcher threw a no-hitter on Friday. The hot bats of the Lions smashed four home runs from 14 hits against six opposition pitchers on their way to a 9-2 victory yesterday, which followed a 13-0 thrashing at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium on Friday. Yesterday’s other contest was a slugfest in Taoyuan, with the visiting CTBC Brothers downing the Rakuten Monkeys 12-6 in a contest that had 30 hits. Tim Melville entered the Taiwan pro baseball history books when he tossed a no-hitter
INSULT: Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby was involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee that he was leaving the pitch Valencia’s players on Sunday walked off during their La Liga game with Cadiz in protest against racist abuse, with coach Javi Gracia later claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to resume the match. The fixture was stopped in the 37th minute after Valencia said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was the victim of a racial insult. Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee David Medie Jimenez that he was leaving the pitch. The Frenchman’s teammates followed him off and Cadiz also went down the tunnel soon after. About 15
TAKE TWO: Tainan TSG are the favorites going into this season, which starts on Sunday. They have fearsome forwards and national ’keeper Pan Wen-chieh between the posts Defending champions Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) face a tough challenge from their southern neighbors Taipower and CPC FC when the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) season starts this weekend with four matches on Sunday. Promoting grassroots soccer, and organizing relegation and promotion between the top and second divisions last year was important for the progression of Taiwanese soccer, CTFA chairman Chiou I-jen told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “We are going in the right direction ... and becoming more competitive” for international competitions, Chiou said. Still the favorites, Tainan TSG have the league’s most fearsome forwards, with three international star players.