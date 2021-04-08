Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that his team “felt the pressure” of expectancy in the UEFA Champions League as they needed Phil Foden’s 90th-minute winner to take a slender 2-1 lead in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
City have now won 27 of their last 28 games in all competitions to remain on course for a historic Champions League, English Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup quadruple, but they have failed to get beyond the last eight in the Champions League in each of the Guardiola’s four previous seasons in charge.
“We felt the pressure today, in this competition, at home, not knowing how we would react,” Guardiola said. “It’s better to win than draw, but even at 1-1 we had 90 minutes to do it.”
Photo: Reuters
The sides are to meet again in Germany on Wednesday next week with the winners facing Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the last four.
Dortmund are at serious risk of missing out on the Champions League next season after slipping seven points adrift of the top four in the Bundesliga.
However, the visitors started brightly until Emre Can gifted the ball away to Riyad Mahrez and City launched a ruthless counterattack.
Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Mahrez exchanged passes before the Belgian tapped home from close range.
City thought they had a great chance to double their advantage moments later when Rodrigo went down under Can’s challenge inside the area and referee Ovidiu Hategan pointed to the penalty spot.
However, Hategan rightly overturned his call on a video assistant referee (VAR) review in the first of a number of dubious decisions from the Romanian official.
His next big call ruled out a Dortmund goal when he adjudged Jude Bellingham to have fouled Ederson as he dispossessed the Brazilian and tapped into an empty net just before halftime.
This time VAR could not intervene as Hategan had blown before Bellingham rolled the ball home.
“I definitely think I won the ball fairly,” the England international said. “It’s a bit frustrating at a time when they have so many cameras, they don’t let me put the ball in the net and check it.”
Erling Haaland was the focus of much of the pre-match hype with City one of a number of clubs interested in the Norwegian wonder kid.
The 20-year-old had failed to score in just two of his previous 14 Champions League appearances, but he spurned his one big chance to net early in the second half.
Haaland showed great strength and pace to outmuscle and outsprint Ruben Dias, but could not lift the ball over the advancing Ederson.
De Bruyne was at the heart of all of City’s most dangerous moments as Foden should have done better than fire too close to Marwin Hitz with the goal gaping.
The City captain then sent a low shot inches wide before once more picking out Foden, who saw another effort beaten away by Hitz.
However, City were then hit with a sucker punch as Haaland showed he is more than just a goalscorer.
His brilliant reverse ball released Marco Reus to fire beyond Ederson in what seemed a sting in the tale six minutes from time, but Dortmund could not hold out in the closing stages as City pushed for a winner.
De Bruyne was the creator again as his cross found Ilkay Gundogan at the back post and his cut-back was swept home by a relieved Foden.
News of the MLB’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans on Saturday, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying that “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Republican governor told a news conference that the MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. He added that the decision would hurt working people in the state and have long-term consequences on the economy. “I want to be clear: I will not
DEFENSE, OFFENSE: Tim Melville said his teammates were to thank for the no-hitter that he threw on Friday, while his batters plundered 22 runs in the two games The Uni-President Lions yesterday completed their second win in two days over the Weichuan Dragons in Tainan after their American pitcher threw a no-hitter on Friday. The hot bats of the Lions smashed four home runs from 14 hits against six opposition pitchers on their way to a 9-2 victory yesterday, which followed a 13-0 thrashing at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium on Friday. Yesterday’s other contest was a slugfest in Taoyuan, with the visiting CTBC Brothers downing the Rakuten Monkeys 12-6 in a contest that had 30 hits. Tim Melville entered the Taiwan pro baseball history books when he tossed a no-hitter
INSULT: Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby was involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee that he was leaving the pitch Valencia’s players on Sunday walked off during their La Liga game with Cadiz in protest against racist abuse, with coach Javi Gracia later claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to resume the match. The fixture was stopped in the 37th minute after Valencia said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was the victim of a racial insult. Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee David Medie Jimenez that he was leaving the pitch. The Frenchman’s teammates followed him off and Cadiz also went down the tunnel soon after. About 15
A New Zealand television presenter has publicly apologized for using a mock accent when referring to Japanese international Kazuki Himeno after his Otago Highlanders beat the Canterbury Crusaders in their Super Rugby Aotearoa match on Friday. Joe Wheeler, a former Highlanders player who also played for Suntory Sungoliath in the Top League in Japan, was discussing Himeno’s performance in the Highlanders’ shock 33-12 win over the competition leaders, calling it “really, really impressive,” but mispronouncing the r’s. He put on the accent while talking about the player on Sky Sport NZ, which drew sharp criticism on social media, with people describing it