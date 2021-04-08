Nine-year-old Thai kickboxer Pornpattara “Tata” Peachaurai is eager to get back in the ring after COVID-19 curbs brought his fight season to a halt more than five months ago. The money he earns is vital income for his family.
“All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum,” the lean young fighter said. “I’m proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum.”
Tata’s last fight was in October last year, before a second COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand shut down sports events as bans on large gatherings were reimposed.
Photo: Reuters
“I cannot box. I haven’t practiced boxing, too ... I help my mum sell things,” Tata said.
He lives with his mother and 16-year-old sister, Poomrapee, who is also a boxer with the national youth team.
The family is banking on Tata’s earnings as a way out of poverty and hopes he can make it as a professional Muay Thai fighter, or represent the police or army in the ring, and be rewarded with higher ranks and bonuses.
“He usually gives his income to mum. Sometimes he asks for some toys after a fight,” said Tata’s mother, Sureeporn Eimpong, 40.
Child fights in Thailand can be as popular as adult bouts and take place at tournaments, festivals and temple fairs. There are an estimated 300,000 boxers under the age of 15, according to the Professional Boxing Association of Thailand.
However, some medical experts are calling for a ban on boxing for minors, saying that it could cause stunted growth, long-term neurological problems, brain damage and disability.
Parental consent is the only requirement for child boxers.
“I’m not worried about boxing. There are not a lot of injuries in child boxing. I am confident in the system,” said Sureeporn, adding that boxers are trained to protect themselves.
However, the system does not always work.
In 2018, Tata fought in the same tournament where a 13-year-old boy died of brain haemorrhage after being knocked out in the ring. Sureeporn said the referee had been too slow to intervene.
Adisak Plitponkarnpim, director of the National Institute of Child and Family Development at Thailand’s Mahidol University, is part of a research team that did brain scans on 250 child boxers, some of which showed extensive damage that could affect brain development and intelligence levels.
“Boxing creates brain injury as we can see clearly in the older boxers,” Adisak said. “The parents who rely for income from their kids at the age of eight or nine years old should ask themselves what they are actually demanding from them.”
Some Thai lawmakers have sought to ban boxing for those under the age of 12, but a draft bill failed to reach parliament and would likely have faced resistance because of the popularity of child fights and the revenue they generate.
Sureeporn said boxing is her son’s life.
“I’m from the lower class and I just make enough money to survive and don’t have savings or fancy homes,” she said. “The future of Tata is in boxing.”
News of the MLB’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans on Saturday, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying that “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Republican governor told a news conference that the MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. He added that the decision would hurt working people in the state and have long-term consequences on the economy. “I want to be clear: I will not
DEFENSE, OFFENSE: Tim Melville said his teammates were to thank for the no-hitter that he threw on Friday, while his batters plundered 22 runs in the two games The Uni-President Lions yesterday completed their second win in two days over the Weichuan Dragons in Tainan after their American pitcher threw a no-hitter on Friday. The hot bats of the Lions smashed four home runs from 14 hits against six opposition pitchers on their way to a 9-2 victory yesterday, which followed a 13-0 thrashing at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium on Friday. Yesterday’s other contest was a slugfest in Taoyuan, with the visiting CTBC Brothers downing the Rakuten Monkeys 12-6 in a contest that had 30 hits. Tim Melville entered the Taiwan pro baseball history books when he tossed a no-hitter
INSULT: Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby was involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee that he was leaving the pitch Valencia’s players on Sunday walked off during their La Liga game with Cadiz in protest against racist abuse, with coach Javi Gracia later claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to resume the match. The fixture was stopped in the 37th minute after Valencia said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was the victim of a racial insult. Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee David Medie Jimenez that he was leaving the pitch. The Frenchman’s teammates followed him off and Cadiz also went down the tunnel soon after. About 15
A New Zealand television presenter has publicly apologized for using a mock accent when referring to Japanese international Kazuki Himeno after his Otago Highlanders beat the Canterbury Crusaders in their Super Rugby Aotearoa match on Friday. Joe Wheeler, a former Highlanders player who also played for Suntory Sungoliath in the Top League in Japan, was discussing Himeno’s performance in the Highlanders’ shock 33-12 win over the competition leaders, calling it “really, really impressive,” but mispronouncing the r’s. He put on the accent while talking about the player on Sky Sport NZ, which drew sharp criticism on social media, with people describing it