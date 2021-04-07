BASKETBALL
Bears take NCAA title
The Baylor Bears on Monday ended the Gonzaga Bulldogs’ quest for an unbeaten NCAA championship season clinching the US college basketball title with a 86-70 victory. The Waco, Texas-based Baylor University team sealed their first “March Madness” title with a dominant performance against the Bulldogs, who were aiming to crown an undefeated season with a championship. Monday’s defeat at Indianapolis’s Lucas Oil Stadium came just two days after Gonzaga’s exhilarating semi-final victory over UCLA on Saturday, when Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater sealed a 93-90 win. For long periods on Monday, it looked as if Gonzaga were still nursing a hangover from that win, with Baylor dominating in all departments to build a comfortable lead well before the end. Jared Butler led the Baylor scoring with 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds, while MaCio Teague had 19 points with two rebounds. Baylor laid the foundations for success with a blistering start, jumping into a 9-0 lead that they never relinquished.”They came out and fed off of each other and got off to a great start, and defensively we’re pretty good,” Baylor Bears coach Scott Drew said. “Our guys have been motivated all year. It’s a player-led team. We’re so blessed to have unbelievable leadership. We play with a culture of joy.” Gonzaga, meanwhile, were left shattered in defeat, with Saturday’s hero Suggs — who led the Bulldogs’ scoring with 22 points — in tears.
OLYMPICS
NK out of Tokyo Games
North Korea became the first country to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics because of COVID-19 fears, a decision that underscores the challenges facing Japan as it struggles to stage a global sporting event amid a raging pandemic. A Web site run by the North Korean Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports said its national Olympic Committee during a meeting on March 25 decided not to participate in the Games to protect athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.”
SOCCER
AFC plans women’s league
A women’s AFC Champions League is to be launched in 2023, Asia’s soccer governing body said, with the new international club tournament aiming to increase the strength of the female game across the continent. Japan won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011 and Asia has other strong nations such as Australia and China, but at club level the popularity of women’s soccer in lags far behind Europe and the US. At the last Women’s World Cup in France in 2019, no Asian team reached the quarter-finals for the first time since the tournament began in 1991, but the Asian Football Confederation is now preparing to launch a female version of the Champions League in two years’ time, said Bai Lili, the governing body’s head of women’s soccer. “That is going to definitely boost women’s football,” Bai, who played for China at the 2004 Athens Olympics, told reporters at the AFC’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. “If we are organizing a club competition, that means the participants need to meet the criteria for the club licensing, the leagues need to be well organized, Bai said. “That is definitely going to help the domestic leagues. It will give exposure to the non-national team players.”
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
News of the MLB’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans on Saturday, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying that “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Republican governor told a news conference that the MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. He added that the decision would hurt working people in the state and have long-term consequences on the economy. “I want to be clear: I will not
DEFENSE, OFFENSE: Tim Melville said his teammates were to thank for the no-hitter that he threw on Friday, while his batters plundered 22 runs in the two games The Uni-President Lions yesterday completed their second win in two days over the Weichuan Dragons in Tainan after their American pitcher threw a no-hitter on Friday. The hot bats of the Lions smashed four home runs from 14 hits against six opposition pitchers on their way to a 9-2 victory yesterday, which followed a 13-0 thrashing at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium on Friday. Yesterday’s other contest was a slugfest in Taoyuan, with the visiting CTBC Brothers downing the Rakuten Monkeys 12-6 in a contest that had 30 hits. Tim Melville entered the Taiwan pro baseball history books when he tossed a no-hitter
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not