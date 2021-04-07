SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Bears take NCAA title

The Baylor Bears on Monday ended the Gonzaga Bulldogs’ quest for an unbeaten NCAA championship season clinching the US college basketball title with a 86-70 victory. The Waco, Texas-based Baylor University team sealed their first “March Madness” title with a dominant performance against the Bulldogs, who were aiming to crown an undefeated season with a championship. Monday’s defeat at Indianapolis’s Lucas Oil Stadium came just two days after Gonzaga’s exhilarating semi-final victory over UCLA on Saturday, when Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater sealed a 93-90 win. For long periods on Monday, it looked as if Gonzaga were still nursing a hangover from that win, with Baylor dominating in all departments to build a comfortable lead well before the end. Jared Butler led the Baylor scoring with 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds, while MaCio Teague had 19 points with two rebounds. Baylor laid the foundations for success with a blistering start, jumping into a 9-0 lead that they never relinquished.”They came out and fed off of each other and got off to a great start, and defensively we’re pretty good,” Baylor Bears coach Scott Drew said. “Our guys have been motivated all year. It’s a player-led team. We’re so blessed to have unbelievable leadership. We play with a culture of joy.” Gonzaga, meanwhile, were left shattered in defeat, with Saturday’s hero Suggs — who led the Bulldogs’ scoring with 22 points — in tears.

OLYMPICS

NK out of Tokyo Games

North Korea became the first country to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics because of COVID-19 fears, a decision that underscores the challenges facing Japan as it struggles to stage a global sporting event amid a raging pandemic. A Web site run by the North Korean Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports said its national Olympic Committee during a meeting on March 25 decided not to participate in the Games to protect athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.”

SOCCER

AFC plans women’s league

A women’s AFC Champions League is to be launched in 2023, Asia’s soccer governing body said, with the new international club tournament aiming to increase the strength of the female game across the continent. Japan won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011 and Asia has other strong nations such as Australia and China, but at club level the popularity of women’s soccer in lags far behind Europe and the US. At the last Women’s World Cup in France in 2019, no Asian team reached the quarter-finals for the first time since the tournament began in 1991, but the Asian Football Confederation is now preparing to launch a female version of the Champions League in two years’ time, said Bai Lili, the governing body’s head of women’s soccer. “That is going to definitely boost women’s football,” Bai, who played for China at the 2004 Athens Olympics, told reporters at the AFC’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. “If we are organizing a club competition, that means the participants need to meet the criteria for the club licensing, the leagues need to be well organized, Bai said. “That is definitely going to help the domestic leagues. It will give exposure to the non-national team players.”