Doncic leads the Mavs to 111-103 victory over Jazz

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Luka Doncic on Monday scored 31 points as the Dallas Mavericks shrugged off the injury absence of Kristaps Porzingis to snap Utah Jazz’s nine-game winning streak.

Slovenian star Doncic spearheaded a superb offensive performance for the Mavs in a dominant 111-103 victory over the Western Conference leaders, who had been chasing a 10th straight win.

Doncic’s tally included six three-pointers, while the 22-year-old prodigy also hauled down nine rebounds with eight assists.

It was a hugely impressive fifth consecutive victory for the Mavs, who improved to 28-21 to remain in seventh place in the West.

Dallas had been jolted by confirmation just hours before tip-off that Porzingis would miss the game with a sprained right wrist.

Yet the Mavs made light of the reshuffle with Dorian Finney-Smith weighing in with 23 points — including five from outside the arc — and Jalen Brunson adding 20 off the bench. Josh Richardson finished with 17 points and Tim Hardaway Jr with 16 points.

Dallas steadily took control after edging into a 27-25 lead at the end of the first quarter, and pulled away decisively by outscoring the Jazz 37-27 in the third period.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said his team had been determined to ask more questions of Utah after their 120-101 defeat to the Western Conference pace-setters in January.

“The difference was we came out and were much more physical than the last time we played them,” Carlisle said. “That was light years ago. We knew we had to play with a lot more presence tonight.”