Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman’s astonishing innings of 193 on Sunday could not prevent South Africa winning the second one-day international in Johannesburg by 17 runs.
Pakistan seemed to have no chance when they slumped to 205-7 in the 38th over in reply to South Africa’s 341-6 at the Wanderers, but Fakhar’s assault took them to 324-9.
With only his team’s bowlers to keep him company, the left-handed Fakhar, who was on 97 when Faheem Ashraf was the seventh man out, went on all-out attack. In all, he hit 18 fours and 10 sixes in a 155-ball innings before being run out in the final over by a direct hit from long-off as he was trying for a second run.
Photo: AP
With wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock seemingly gesturing for Aiden Markram to throw to the bowler’s end, Fakhar slowed down and was surprised when the ball hit the stumps at the batsman’s end when he was short.
“It was one of the best innings I have seen in my life,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said.
“It was an incredible innings, probably the best I have come across,” South African captain Temba Bavuma said. “Everything he tried came off.”
“I tried my level best,” Fakhar said. “That’s my game. The wicket was really good, the boundaries were very short and the run rate was going up. I was just hitting the ball.”
Fakhar admitted that he was taken by surprise by his dismissal.
“I was looking at Haris Rauf because I thought the run-out would be at his end. It was my own fault,” he said.
South Africa’s win leveled the three-match series.
