In the first inning alone, Shohei Ohtani threw a ball nearly 162kph and hit a homer that jumped off his bat at 185kph.
By the time he left, the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star had dazzled on the mound and at the plate in a historic two-way performance, and after “Sho-time” ended, Jared Walsh put on his own impressive effort to secure another win for the Halos.
Ohtani on Sunday both smashed a 137m homer and pitched two-hit ball into the fifth inning, before Walsh hit a walkoff homer to end the Angels’ 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Photo: AFP
“I’m glad I got one game like this under my belt, and it’s going to lead to a lot of confidence for me,” Ohtani said through his translator.
Ohtani reached another milestone in his unique career when he took the mound and occupied the No. 2 slot in the batting order for the Angels.
He was just the third pitcher in 45 seasons to hit for himself in a game with the designated hitter available, and the first to bat second since Jack Dunleavy did it for the Cardinals in 1903.
Although he lost a three-run lead and narrowly avoided injury in a home plate collision during the fifth inning, Ohtani left both teams amazed by his abilities.
“He’s everything we thought he could be, right?” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s the complete baseball player. He just needed the opportunity to do it... What he did tonight was pretty special, and you’re going to see a lot more of that.”
Chicago’s Leury Garcia put it more succinctly: “Oh, he nasty.”
So was Walsh, who hit two homers — including a big three-run shot off Matt Foster to end the Angels’ third win over Chicago in their four-game, season-opening series.
In that wild first inning, Ohtani both threw the hardest pitch by any starting pitcher in baseball this season and produced the hardest hit by any batter this season.
Ohtani’s first-pitch homer off Chicago’s Dylan Cease was the hardest-hit homer by the Angels since the Statcast database started tracking in 2015.
Ohtani did not allow a run through the first four innings, but his control problems abetted Chicago’s three-run rally in the fifth.
Ohtani left after a passed ball and a throwing error by catcher Max Stassi led to a collision between Ohtani and Jose Abreu.
Ohtani finished with seven strikeouts and five walks.
David Fletcher and Justin Upton drove in early runs for the Angels.
After Chicago tied it in the fifth by scoring three runs without an RBI, Walsh reclaimed the lead for Los Angeles in the fifth — but new Angels closer Raisel Iglesias (1-0) could not quite come up with a five-out save.
Chicago tied it in the ninth when Nick Madrigal scored from second on a throwing error by Iglesias.
The White Sox scored four runs despite going none of 11 with runners in scoring position.
“I just told them, this is one of the most impressive losses that I can remember being a part of,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said. “You look at all the stuff that went on in that game, and the fact that they didn’t give up is a great sign of the toughness and the guts that this club has as we move forward.”
Elsewhere, the Astros thrashed the Athletics 9-2, the Orioles routed the Red Sox 11-3, the Phillies edged the Braves 2-1, the Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-1, the Indians tamed the Tigers 9-3 and the Rangers defeated the Royals 7-3.
The Cubs sank the Pirates 4-3, the Reds crushed the Cardinals 12-1, the Dodgers defeated the Rockies 4-2, the Twins battered the Brewers 8-2 and the Diamondbacks downed the Padres 3-1.
