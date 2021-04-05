Embiid returns, powers 76ers to win

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Joel Embiid on Saturday scored 24 points in his return from a 10-game injury absence to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 122-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Embiid added eight rebounds and three blocks in his first game since suffering a bruised left knee during the 76ers 127-101 win over the Washington Wizards last month.

“It felt great,” said Embiid, who played with his knee heavily bandaged. “Just trying to get my rhythm back. I’m going to blame the brace I was wearing. I just felt like I didn’t have my rhythm all game. It felt like I wasn’t smooth. I hate the brace.”

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Danny Green, back, blocks a shot by the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jordan McLaughlin during their NBA game in Philadelphia on Saturday. Photo: AP

Tobias Harris scored a team high 32 points, Shake Milton and Ben Simmons each had 14 points and Seth Curry added 13 for the 76ers, who have won 12 of their last 15 contests.

The 76ers beat the Timberwolves for the eighth consecutive time, shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc and 50 percent from the field.

Still, head coach Doc Rivers was not happy.

“We won the game, but I wasn’t thrilled how we played,” Rivers said. “It was one of those sloppy, ugly games. We had so many chances to put the game away, but we refused to do that tonight.”

Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 39 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost seven of their past nine games. Towns could have added to his totals, but he fouled out of the game. Anthony Edwards chipped in 27 points.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks used another solid defensive performance to hold their opponent to fewer than 100 points for the second consecutive game as they capped a five-game road trip with a 109-87 win over the Washington Wizards.

Luka Doncic finished with 26 points, Jalen Brunson came off the bench to score 19 as the Mavs posted their fourth straight win.

All five Maverick starters scored in double-figures, including Boban Marjanovic who tallied 15 points, 12 rebounds.

He was starting in place of Kristaps Porzingis, who was given the night off because Dallas was playing two straight days.

Tim Hardaway scored 16 points, making consecutive three-pointers in the fourth quarter that gave the Mavericks a dominating 19 point lead which ended the Wizards comeback hopes.

In other games on Saturday, it was:

‧ Heat 115, Cavaliers 101

‧ Knicks 125, Pistons 81

‧ Pacers 139, Spurs 133

‧ Trail Blazers 133, Thunder 85

‧ Bucks 129, Kings 128

‧ Jazz 137, Magic 91