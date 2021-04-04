CRICKET
Second Test drawn
A century opening partnership between Lahiru Thirimanne and captain Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka bat throughout the final day on Friday to draw the second Test against the West Indies and the two-match series. Sri Lanka entered the final day 347 runs behind the West Indies after trailing by 376 when the home team declared their second innings on Thursday at 280-4. Karunaratne made 75 and Thirimanne 39 in a 101-run opening stand. When they were out, Oshada Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal combined to bat Sri Lanka to 193-2 when stumps were drawn early. Fernando was 66 not out and Chandimal 10 not out. The West Indies dominated the match, mainly through the efforts of captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who made 126 in the first innings — his ninth Test century and first as captain — and 85 in the second. Brathwaite’s assertive declaration came late on the fourth day with the hope the West Indies bowlers might make early inroads into the Sri Lanka top order, but they found Thirimanne and Karunaratne immovable.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Poirier, McGregor sign again
Dustin Poirier has signed on to face Conor McGregor in a third meeting between the rivals, US media reports said on Friday. Multiple reports said that Poirier had agreed to face Irish star McGregor at UFC264 on July 10. The trilogy fight comes after American brawler Poirier demolished McGregor with a second-round technical knockout during their second meeting in January. That one-sided bout followed McGregor’s first-round knockout victory over Poirier in their first meeting in 2014. ESPN reported that the fight would be a five-round bout at 155 pounds (70.3kg) — the same conditions for January’s rematch.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Severed finger reattached
A fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors reattached it. Khetag Pliev was injured on Thursday during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed that Pliev was missing his left ring finger. “In the second round, he [opponent Devin Goodale] caught my glove with one hand and held it,” Pliev told ESPN. “I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy, but the doctor saw that and stopped the fight.” Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also. After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said. “It was crazy,” Haydak told ESPN. “He didn’t even flinch. He was getting ready to do the [official] decision and I was like: ‘Uh, guys, get him out of the cage and go put his finger back on.’” Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50 percent of the tendon on the finger, and he might need another procedure. Goodale was ruled the winner by a technical knockout, but Pliev said that he would appeal the decision to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, claiming Goodale illegally grabbed his gloves during the bout. Pliev, 37, is a native of Russia who competed in the 2012 Olympics as a wrestler for Canada.
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
SHOCKING DEFEAT: Republic of Ireland fell to Luxembourg in a 1-0 victory in Dublin, marking Luxembourg’s sixth victory since they joined World Cup qualifiers in 1934 Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday threw his captain’s armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying, while Romelu Lukaku’s 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway. Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goal-line before
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not
Reigning US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka on Monday advanced to the Miami Open quarter-finals, stretching her win streak to 23 matches by defeating Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-3. The second-ranked Japanese star next faces Greek 23rd seed Maria Sakkari, who outlasted US 29th seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8/6) at the WTA and ATP Masters Series event. “I started off really well and then for some reason I became a little sluggish. My speed didn’t really feel the same,” Osaka said. “I thought it was really mental from then on. In the end, it was who fought