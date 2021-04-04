SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Second Test drawn

A century opening partnership between Lahiru Thirimanne and captain Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka bat throughout the final day on Friday to draw the second Test against the West Indies and the two-match series. Sri Lanka entered the final day 347 runs behind the West Indies after trailing by 376 when the home team declared their second innings on Thursday at 280-4. Karunaratne made 75 and Thirimanne 39 in a 101-run opening stand. When they were out, Oshada Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal combined to bat Sri Lanka to 193-2 when stumps were drawn early. Fernando was 66 not out and Chandimal 10 not out. The West Indies dominated the match, mainly through the efforts of captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who made 126 in the first innings — his ninth Test century and first as captain — and 85 in the second. Brathwaite’s assertive declaration came late on the fourth day with the hope the West Indies bowlers might make early inroads into the Sri Lanka top order, but they found Thirimanne and Karunaratne immovable.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Poirier, McGregor sign again

Dustin Poirier has signed on to face Conor McGregor in a third meeting between the rivals, US media reports said on Friday. Multiple reports said that Poirier had agreed to face Irish star McGregor at UFC264 on July 10. The trilogy fight comes after American brawler Poirier demolished McGregor with a second-round technical knockout during their second meeting in January. That one-sided bout followed McGregor’s first-round knockout victory over Poirier in their first meeting in 2014. ESPN reported that the fight would be a five-round bout at 155 pounds (70.3kg) — the same conditions for January’s rematch.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Severed finger reattached

A fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors reattached it. Khetag Pliev was injured on Thursday during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed that Pliev was missing his left ring finger. “In the second round, he [opponent Devin Goodale] caught my glove with one hand and held it,” Pliev told ESPN. “I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy, but the doctor saw that and stopped the fight.” Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also. After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said. “It was crazy,” Haydak told ESPN. “He didn’t even flinch. He was getting ready to do the [official] decision and I was like: ‘Uh, guys, get him out of the cage and go put his finger back on.’” Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50 percent of the tendon on the finger, and he might need another procedure. Goodale was ruled the winner by a technical knockout, but Pliev said that he would appeal the decision to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, claiming Goodale illegally grabbed his gloves during the bout. Pliev, 37, is a native of Russia who competed in the 2012 Olympics as a wrestler for Canada.