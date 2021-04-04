Jazz set franchise record for wins on home court

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz have not lost at home this year and their latest win on Friday was one for the history books.

Mitchell scored 26 points as the Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls 113-106 for their 21st straight win at home, a franchise record.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Utah (37-11) won their eighth in a row overall, despite being outscored 68-40 in the paint.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, center, goes to the basket as the Chicago Bulls’ Coby White and Denzel Valentine defend during their NBA game in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday. Photo: AP

Jordan Clarkson scored 19 off the bench. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and a season-high eight rebounds.

The Jazz allowed only 10 points in the paint in the fourth quarter after giving up 58 through the first three periods.

“They came out aggressive. They came out wanting to get into the paint,” Mitchell said.

“It’s going to happen some games. It’s just about how much can we limit it from happening. We didn’t really do too good of a job of it tonight, but we were able to adjust and figure it out as the game went on,” he said.

Thaddeus Young scored 25 points to lead the Bulls.

Zach LaVine added 23 and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Chicago (19-28) dropped their sixth consecutive game, with losses to Utah bookending the streak.

“If we just win a couple more possessions, it’s our game,” LaVine said. “It seems like every game comes down to a couple of these possessions.”

RAPTORS 130, WARRIORS 77

In Tampa, Florida, Pascal Siakam’s season-high 36 points on his 27th birthday spearheaded the Toronto Raptors’ rout of the short-handed Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors, who led by as many as 61 points, set a franchise record for the largest margin of victory.

The margin of defeat was the third-worst in the Warriors’ history, with one of the top two occurring in the playoffs.

Toronto, coming off a miserable month of March, won for only the second time in the past 15 games and snapped a four-game losing streak.

CELTICS 118, ROCKETS 102

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, while Jaylen Brown added 22 with 11 rebounds as hosts Boston defeated Houston.

Robert Williams III scored a career-high 20 points on nine-of-nine shooting as the Celtics snapped a two-game losing streak. Williams added nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists in his fourth start of the season. New addition Evan Fournier scored 23 points and sank seven three-pointers.

KNICKS 86, MAVERICKS 99

Luka Doncic scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as visiting Dallas pulled away from New York. The Mavericks played without head coach Rick Carlisle, who was scheduled to coach in his 1,500th game before he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

KINGS 94, LAKERS 115

Kyle Kuzma dominated hosts Sacramento to the tune of a season-best and game-high 30 points in 36 minutes, propelling Los Angeles to a blowout victory.

PACERS 97, HORNETS 114

Miles Bridges scored 23 points off the bench and ignited a dominant period of play late in the first half as Charlotte topped Indiana in Indianapolis.

Cody Zeller supplied 17 points off the bench, Terry Rozier added 15 points and Gordon Hayward, who did not play in the second half, P.J. Washington and Brad Wanamaker each had 13 points for Charlotte.

PELICANS 103, HAWKS 126

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 26 points to lead seven Atlanta players in double figures in a rout of host New Orleans in a battle of short-handed teams.

TRAIL BLAZERS 109, BUCKS 127

Giannis Antetokounmpo matched his season best of 47 points on 18-of-21 shooting to lead Milwaukee to a convincing win in Portland.

SUNS 140, THUNDER 103

Devin Booker scored 32 points as hosts Phoenix shot 60 percent from the floor in beating Oklahoma City.

GRIZZLES 120, TIMVERWOLVES 108

Memphis shot nearly 50 percent from three-point range in their defeat of visiting Minnesota.

Eight Grizzlies scored in double figures, including four reserves. De’Anthony Melton led the Memphis bench with 14 points, and his four-of-six three-point shooting was second only to Grayson Allen’s five-for-seven night.

