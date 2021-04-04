Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz have not lost at home this year and their latest win on Friday was one for the history books.
Mitchell scored 26 points as the Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls 113-106 for their 21st straight win at home, a franchise record.
Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Utah (37-11) won their eighth in a row overall, despite being outscored 68-40 in the paint.
Photo: AP
Jordan Clarkson scored 19 off the bench. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and a season-high eight rebounds.
The Jazz allowed only 10 points in the paint in the fourth quarter after giving up 58 through the first three periods.
“They came out aggressive. They came out wanting to get into the paint,” Mitchell said.
“It’s going to happen some games. It’s just about how much can we limit it from happening. We didn’t really do too good of a job of it tonight, but we were able to adjust and figure it out as the game went on,” he said.
Thaddeus Young scored 25 points to lead the Bulls.
Zach LaVine added 23 and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and eight rebounds.
Chicago (19-28) dropped their sixth consecutive game, with losses to Utah bookending the streak.
“If we just win a couple more possessions, it’s our game,” LaVine said. “It seems like every game comes down to a couple of these possessions.”
RAPTORS 130, WARRIORS 77
In Tampa, Florida, Pascal Siakam’s season-high 36 points on his 27th birthday spearheaded the Toronto Raptors’ rout of the short-handed Golden State Warriors.
The Raptors, who led by as many as 61 points, set a franchise record for the largest margin of victory.
The margin of defeat was the third-worst in the Warriors’ history, with one of the top two occurring in the playoffs.
Toronto, coming off a miserable month of March, won for only the second time in the past 15 games and snapped a four-game losing streak.
CELTICS 118, ROCKETS 102
Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, while Jaylen Brown added 22 with 11 rebounds as hosts Boston defeated Houston.
Robert Williams III scored a career-high 20 points on nine-of-nine shooting as the Celtics snapped a two-game losing streak. Williams added nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists in his fourth start of the season. New addition Evan Fournier scored 23 points and sank seven three-pointers.
KNICKS 86, MAVERICKS 99
Luka Doncic scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as visiting Dallas pulled away from New York. The Mavericks played without head coach Rick Carlisle, who was scheduled to coach in his 1,500th game before he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
KINGS 94, LAKERS 115
Kyle Kuzma dominated hosts Sacramento to the tune of a season-best and game-high 30 points in 36 minutes, propelling Los Angeles to a blowout victory.
PACERS 97, HORNETS 114
Miles Bridges scored 23 points off the bench and ignited a dominant period of play late in the first half as Charlotte topped Indiana in Indianapolis.
Cody Zeller supplied 17 points off the bench, Terry Rozier added 15 points and Gordon Hayward, who did not play in the second half, P.J. Washington and Brad Wanamaker each had 13 points for Charlotte.
PELICANS 103, HAWKS 126
Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 26 points to lead seven Atlanta players in double figures in a rout of host New Orleans in a battle of short-handed teams.
TRAIL BLAZERS 109, BUCKS 127
Giannis Antetokounmpo matched his season best of 47 points on 18-of-21 shooting to lead Milwaukee to a convincing win in Portland.
SUNS 140, THUNDER 103
Devin Booker scored 32 points as hosts Phoenix shot 60 percent from the floor in beating Oklahoma City.
GRIZZLES 120, TIMVERWOLVES 108
Memphis shot nearly 50 percent from three-point range in their defeat of visiting Minnesota.
Eight Grizzlies scored in double figures, including four reserves. De’Anthony Melton led the Memphis bench with 14 points, and his four-of-six three-point shooting was second only to Grayson Allen’s five-for-seven night.
Additional reporting by Reuters
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
SHOCKING DEFEAT: Republic of Ireland fell to Luxembourg in a 1-0 victory in Dublin, marking Luxembourg’s sixth victory since they joined World Cup qualifiers in 1934 Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday threw his captain’s armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying, while Romelu Lukaku’s 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway. Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goal-line before
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not
Reigning US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka on Monday advanced to the Miami Open quarter-finals, stretching her win streak to 23 matches by defeating Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-3. The second-ranked Japanese star next faces Greek 23rd seed Maria Sakkari, who outlasted US 29th seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8/6) at the WTA and ATP Masters Series event. “I started off really well and then for some reason I became a little sluggish. My speed didn’t really feel the same,” Osaka said. “I thought it was really mental from then on. In the end, it was who fought