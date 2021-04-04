Huesca victory puts safety within reach

SD Huesca on Friday beat Levante UD 2-0 to move closer to breaking out of the relegation zone in La Liga.

Rafa Mir scored a goal in each half to end the visitors’ four-game winless streak and leave them in 18th place, just a point from safety.

Huesca began the match in last place.

Deportivo Alaves, who face RC Celta de Vigo at home today, dropped to bottom in the 20-team standings.

Alaves are immediately behind SD Eibar, who were to play third-placed Real Madrid after press time last night.

The first team outside the relegation zone are Elche, who are to host Real Betis Balompie at the Estadio Martinez Valero today.

CHAMPIONSHIP

AFP, LONDON

Watford bolstered their push for promotion to the Premier League with a controversial 1-0 victory against lowly Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Xisco Munoz’s side took the points thanks to Tom Lees’ early own-goal at Vicarage Road.

However, Wednesday were furious with the goal as the offside flag went up when Lees tried to beat Isaac Success to Ismaila Sarr’s cross.

The officials ruled that Success had not been interfering with play and Watford held on to cement their grip on second place in the Championship.

With the top two promoted automatically, Watford are on course for an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation.