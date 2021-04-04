SD Huesca on Friday beat Levante UD 2-0 to move closer to breaking out of the relegation zone in La Liga.
Rafa Mir scored a goal in each half to end the visitors’ four-game winless streak and leave them in 18th place, just a point from safety.
Huesca began the match in last place.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Deportivo Alaves, who face RC Celta de Vigo at home today, dropped to bottom in the 20-team standings.
Alaves are immediately behind SD Eibar, who were to play third-placed Real Madrid after press time last night.
The first team outside the relegation zone are Elche, who are to host Real Betis Balompie at the Estadio Martinez Valero today.
Photo: EPA-EFE
CHAMPIONSHIP
AFP, LONDON
Watford bolstered their push for promotion to the Premier League with a controversial 1-0 victory against lowly Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.
Xisco Munoz’s side took the points thanks to Tom Lees’ early own-goal at Vicarage Road.
However, Wednesday were furious with the goal as the offside flag went up when Lees tried to beat Isaac Success to Ismaila Sarr’s cross.
The officials ruled that Success had not been interfering with play and Watford held on to cement their grip on second place in the Championship.
With the top two promoted automatically, Watford are on course for an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation.
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
SHOCKING DEFEAT: Republic of Ireland fell to Luxembourg in a 1-0 victory in Dublin, marking Luxembourg’s sixth victory since they joined World Cup qualifiers in 1934 Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday threw his captain’s armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying, while Romelu Lukaku’s 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway. Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goal-line before
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not
Reigning US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka on Monday advanced to the Miami Open quarter-finals, stretching her win streak to 23 matches by defeating Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-3. The second-ranked Japanese star next faces Greek 23rd seed Maria Sakkari, who outlasted US 29th seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8/6) at the WTA and ATP Masters Series event. “I started off really well and then for some reason I became a little sluggish. My speed didn’t really feel the same,” Osaka said. “I thought it was really mental from then on. In the end, it was who fought