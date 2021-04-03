Nets hammer Hornets, 76ers stay in touch

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Jeff Green on Thursday scored a team-high 21 points as the Brooklyn Nets became the first Eastern Conference team to win 20 home games this season with a 111-89 rout of the Charlotte Hornets.

Kyrie Irving tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Landry Shamet and Tyler Johnson scored 17 and 15 points respectively off the bench for the Nets, who won despite missing James Harden.

“Tonight, we did just what we expected to do coming out of the gate,” Green said. “We got stops and defense turned into offense, and that’s how we were able to get rolling.”

Jeff Green of the Brooklyn Nets, top, goes up for a slam dunk against the Charlotte Hornets in their NBA game in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday. Photo: Wendell Cruz-USA Today

Harden suffered a hamstring injury on Wednesday and sat out the fourth quarter in the team’s come-from-behind win over the Houston Rockets, but the Nets didn’t need him, or injured Kevin Durant, as they stormed to a 32-11 lead after the first quarter in front of a crowd of 1,700 at the Barclays Center in New York.

LaMarcus Aldridge made his Nets debut, starting at center, and had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Bruce Brown had 14 points for the Nets, who were 20 of 45 on three-pointers and won for the 20th time in the past 23 games.

“We just tried to talk on defense. I tried to lead. Tonight was great. I was trying to bring that energy,” Aldridge said.

Gordon Hayward and Devonte’ Graham each scored 13 points, while Terry Rozier had 12 points for the Charlotte Hornets, who had another low scoring quarter with just 17 points in the third.

Malik Monk had 11 points and Miles Bridges provided 10 points off the bench for the Hornets, who are 1-1 on a six-game road trip.

The Philadelphia 76ers kept pace with the Nets for the No. 1 seed in the standings, wrapping up their six-game road swing on a winning note by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94.

“That was a heck of a trip for us,” coach Doc Rivers said of the 76ers, who are half a game behind Brooklyn.

Shake Milton came off the bench to score a team-high 27 points. He sank 10 of 14 shots from the floor.

Seth Curry finished with 19 points, including five three-pointers, while Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Sixers, who put a halt to a two-game losing skid as they completed their road trip with four wins and two losses.

Philadelphia improved to 7-3 with center Joel Embiid sitting out with a bruised knee. Embiid suffered the injury while making a dunk on March 12.

“We did a good job of holding the fort down without the big fella,” forward Tobias Harris said.

Rivers earlier said that Embiid is “close” to returning, but he declined to go into details.

Collin Sexton had 24 points, while Dean Wade added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who were going for a three-game season sweep of the 76ers.

Cleveland’s Kevin Love returned from an eight-game injury absence to score all 13 of his points in the first quarter.

Elsewhere, Trae Young scored 15 of his 28 points in overtime as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller, while Jamal Murray scored 23 points and the Denver Nuggets led wire-to-wire to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 101-94.

The Heat defeated the Warriors 116-109, the Pistons pummeled the Wizards 120-91 and the Magic sank the Pelicans 115-110 in overtime.