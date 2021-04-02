While moving forward with a plan to change their name, the Cleveland Indians said they would not let fans wearing Native American headdresses or face paint inside Progressive Field.
The team announced the fan dress policy for this season on Wednesday, in advance of their home opener against the Detroit Tigers on Monday next week.
The policy states that fans can be ejected or denied entrance for disorderly, unruly or disruptive conduct that includes “headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions. Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission.”
Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs announced a similar ban of headdresses at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cleveland fans are still to be allowed to wear caps and clothing featuring Chief Wahoo, the team’s contentious mascot.
The team removed the smiling, red-faced Wahoo caricature from its game jerseys and caps two years ago, but still sells merchandise with its image.
The Indians said earlier this year that they are changing their name for the first time since 1915, joining a nationwide movement to ban racist symbols and slogans. The name change is not to take effect until next season at the earliest.
In December last year, owner Paul Dolan said that the team’s new name “will not be a name that has Native American themes or connotations to it.”
Cleveland’s move to change its name followed a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington Football Team, previously known as the Redskins.
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
SHOCKING DEFEAT: Republic of Ireland fell to Luxembourg in a 1-0 victory in Dublin, marking Luxembourg’s sixth victory since they joined World Cup qualifiers in 1934 Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday threw his captain’s armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying, while Romelu Lukaku’s 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway. Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goal-line before
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: Germany lined up with T-shirts that spelled out ‘human rights’ before their game amid concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Qatar Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Thursday made a winning return to international soccer with Sweden after nearly five years away, as Germany came out for human rights in their opening qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ibrahimovic set up Viktor Claesson’s 35th-minute winner in the 1-0 win over Georgia at the Friends Arena just outside Stockholm in his 117th appearance for his national team, his first since Euro 2016. The AC Milan forward had to hold back the tears as he spoke to reporters on Monday about his international comeback, and he was in good spirits after a win that puts