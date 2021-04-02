Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday crashed out of the Miami Open on a day of upsets that also saw Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka ousted from the quarter-finals.
Seventh-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut beat Medvedev 6-4, 6-2.
It was Bautista Agut’s third win in as many meetings with the Russian who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and ascended to No. 2 in the world with his victory in Marseille last month.
Photo: AP
Women’s world No. 2 Osaka — seeded second behind top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the prestigious ATP Masters and WTA hard-court tournament — had bowed out hours earlier, the Japanese star’s 23-match winning streak coming to a crashing halt with a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Greece’s Maria Sakkari.
Bautista Agut booked a semi-final showdown with world No. 31 Italian Jannick Sinner, the 19-year-old who beat Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.
Sakkari next faces eighth-seeded Canadian Bianca Andreescu for a place in the women’s final.
World No. 9 Andreescu clawed out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over tenacious 58th-ranked Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Osaka, playing her first tournament since lifting her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, won just eight points in the first set as she failed to muster a single winner.
Osaka broke in the second game of the second set and seized a 3-0 lead before Sakkari roared back for a victory that ended Osaka’s chance of overtaking Australia’s Barty — who had booked her semi-final spot — atop the world rankings this week.
Osaka acknowledged that the rankings race might have affected her against Greece’s 25th-ranked Sakkari.
“The last time I was in this [news conference] seat, I wasn’t really thinking at all about rankings — but someone asked me that question, so then I did start to ponder about it a lot,” Osaka said. “So maybe unwillingly that put pressure on myself. But I feel like even if it did, I should be able to rise above that.”
Osaka had not dropped a set at love since her last defeat, which came in February last year in a Fed Cup match.
“She has the most wins so far this year, so she’s in great form — it meant a lot to me,” said Sakkari, who let loose a scream of delight after the final point.
“To be deadly honest, I got a little tight in the first two games of the second set,” said Sakkari, who had saved six match points in her fourth-round win over the US’ Jessica Pegula.
“I stayed within myself and started fighting back, hitting a few more balls and winning a few points against her,” Sakkari added.
Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion trying to work her way back this year after a 15-month injury absence, broke Sorribes in the final game of the opening set, launching a run of eight straight service breaks.
Andreescu was irked by a time violation early in the second set, in which Sorribes held serve for the only time in the set for a 5-3 lead — enough of an edge to level the match.
Up a break at 3-2 in the third, Andreescu saved three break points to hold, broke Sorribes again only to drop her own serve, but finally sealed it with a stinging backhand down the line on her second match point.
“She’s an incredible fighter,” Andreescu said. “I have no idea how I pushed through, but I fought as hard as I could and I’m super happy.”
Bautista Agut went into his clash with Medvedev with the confidence of two prior victories over the Russian, and once again he had the winning formula.
“I want to give Daniil all the credit. I know he is one of the best players in the world,” Bautista Agut said. “He’s been winning a lot of matches — he’s No. 2 in the world — so I’m very happy and proud about how I played today. I think I showed a great level on the court.”
Against Sinner, he will be looking to avenge a three-set defeat in the third round in Dubai.
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
SHOCKING DEFEAT: Republic of Ireland fell to Luxembourg in a 1-0 victory in Dublin, marking Luxembourg’s sixth victory since they joined World Cup qualifiers in 1934 Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday threw his captain’s armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying, while Romelu Lukaku’s 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway. Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goal-line before
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: Germany lined up with T-shirts that spelled out ‘human rights’ before their game amid concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Qatar Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Thursday made a winning return to international soccer with Sweden after nearly five years away, as Germany came out for human rights in their opening qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ibrahimovic set up Viktor Claesson’s 35th-minute winner in the 1-0 win over Georgia at the Friends Arena just outside Stockholm in his 117th appearance for his national team, his first since Euro 2016. The AC Milan forward had to hold back the tears as he spoke to reporters on Monday about his international comeback, and he was in good spirits after a win that puts