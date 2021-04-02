Top seed Medvedev follows Osaka out of Miami Open

AFP, MIAMI





Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday crashed out of the Miami Open on a day of upsets that also saw Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka ousted from the quarter-finals.

Seventh-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut beat Medvedev 6-4, 6-2.

It was Bautista Agut’s third win in as many meetings with the Russian who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and ascended to No. 2 in the world with his victory in Marseille last month.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka sits with a towel over her head during her Miami Open quarter-final against Maria Sakkari of Greece in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Women’s world No. 2 Osaka — seeded second behind top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the prestigious ATP Masters and WTA hard-court tournament — had bowed out hours earlier, the Japanese star’s 23-match winning streak coming to a crashing halt with a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

Bautista Agut booked a semi-final showdown with world No. 31 Italian Jannick Sinner, the 19-year-old who beat Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

Sakkari next faces eighth-seeded Canadian Bianca Andreescu for a place in the women’s final.

World No. 9 Andreescu clawed out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over tenacious 58th-ranked Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Osaka, playing her first tournament since lifting her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, won just eight points in the first set as she failed to muster a single winner.

Osaka broke in the second game of the second set and seized a 3-0 lead before Sakkari roared back for a victory that ended Osaka’s chance of overtaking Australia’s Barty — who had booked her semi-final spot — atop the world rankings this week.

Osaka acknowledged that the rankings race might have affected her against Greece’s 25th-ranked Sakkari.

“The last time I was in this [news conference] seat, I wasn’t really thinking at all about rankings — but someone asked me that question, so then I did start to ponder about it a lot,” Osaka said. “So maybe unwillingly that put pressure on myself. But I feel like even if it did, I should be able to rise above that.”

Osaka had not dropped a set at love since her last defeat, which came in February last year in a Fed Cup match.

“She has the most wins so far this year, so she’s in great form — it meant a lot to me,” said Sakkari, who let loose a scream of delight after the final point.

“To be deadly honest, I got a little tight in the first two games of the second set,” said Sakkari, who had saved six match points in her fourth-round win over the US’ Jessica Pegula.

“I stayed within myself and started fighting back, hitting a few more balls and winning a few points against her,” Sakkari added.

Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion trying to work her way back this year after a 15-month injury absence, broke Sorribes in the final game of the opening set, launching a run of eight straight service breaks.

Andreescu was irked by a time violation early in the second set, in which Sorribes held serve for the only time in the set for a 5-3 lead — enough of an edge to level the match.

Up a break at 3-2 in the third, Andreescu saved three break points to hold, broke Sorribes again only to drop her own serve, but finally sealed it with a stinging backhand down the line on her second match point.

“She’s an incredible fighter,” Andreescu said. “I have no idea how I pushed through, but I fought as hard as I could and I’m super happy.”

Bautista Agut went into his clash with Medvedev with the confidence of two prior victories over the Russian, and once again he had the winning formula.

“I want to give Daniil all the credit. I know he is one of the best players in the world,” Bautista Agut said. “He’s been winning a lot of matches — he’s No. 2 in the world — so I’m very happy and proud about how I played today. I think I showed a great level on the court.”

Against Sinner, he will be looking to avenge a three-set defeat in the third round in Dubai.